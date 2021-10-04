The Machrie launches its own-label Hebridean gin

The Machrie has launched its first premium own-label Scottish gin, The Machrie Gin.

In partnership with Isle of Islay Gin, the hotel has thoughtfully created an artisan gin inspired by the splendour and diversity of Islay’s breathtaking landscapes, bringing to life the island’s Hebridean spirit.

Available to purchase at the hotel or to enjoy in a cocktail at 18 Restaurant & Bar, The Machrie Gin has been beautifully crafted using a mix of botanicals including sorrel foraged directly from The Machrie’s world-renowned dunes to create a unique and refreshing flavour. The zesty spirit pairs perfectly with elderflower tonic and a squeeze of pink grapefruit.

Renowned for its plethora of whisky distilleries, Islay is gradually garnering a reputation for its artisanal gin.

Husband and wife team John and Audrey Gow established Isle of Islay Gin in 2017, leaving behind careers in science and business to try their hand at creating a classic Hebridean gin that captures the landscape of the island.

After a year of meticulously perfecting recipes, they launched the highly successful Isle of Islay Nerabus Heather Gin followed by the Nerabus Gorse Gin.

Both were inspired by the abundance of wild ingredients on Islay, which have been sustainably handpicked to infuse within the gin. In addition, all the gins are made using 100% Islay water and are bottled on the island.

Audrey Gow, founder of Isle of Islay Gin said: ‘We are honoured to partner with The Machrie to create this beautiful gin. We share so many of the same values around sustainability and provenance as The Machrie so it has been wonderful to work closely with the team to bring together our knowledge, vision and passion to develop a gin that showcases the bountiful ingredients that can be found right on our doorstep. We hope guests of the Machrie will enjoy this gin as much as we enjoyed creating it.’

Guests can purchase a bottle of The Machrie Gin to take home, retailing at £39.50 for a bottle.

For more details visit www.themachrie.com