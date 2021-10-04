Northern Lights festival is ready to light up

A brand new outdoor projection and arts festival celebrating the far north coastline of Scotland get underway later this week.

Running from 8-16 October, Northern Lights Festival is a brand-new arts festival produced by Lyth Arts Centre, celebrating the stunning Wick Harbour and Caithness Coastline in the far north of Scotland, as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21.

The festival will blend together film screenings, exhibitions, performances, talks and a showcase on local, sustainable food, all centred around a show-stopping, free series of outdoor projections, running throughout the eight day event.

Charlotte Mountford, co-director of Northern Lights Festival said: ‘We’re really excited to be able to host this event as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21. More than ever people are looking to celebrate their local landscapes and come together as a community – Northern Lights Festival is really a chance to shine a light on this most beautiful corner of Scotland.’

Northern Lights is a light and projection installation that will bring Wick Harbour to life with visually stunning projections across the harbour. Created in collaboration with Moray based Wild.bird, using archive footage and contemporary material, a new film will be turned into seven distinctive, striking installations that will be projected at iconic locations across the harbour.

Each visual feast for the eyes will be accompanied by audio installations that will share stories and music for a truly immersive experience. Each night of the festival, from 7.30-9pm, audiences will walk through the harbour, from old former salt stores of the Herring boom, modern day oil tanks, the iconic lighthouse and the historic Herring mart, for a journey through Caithness’ coastal history marking Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21.

Carrying forward the message that we must protect and care for Scotland’s Coasts and Waters, Vision Mechanics 10 metre tall mythical goddess of the sea, Storm, will walk through Wick harbour on Monday 11 October, as part of her tour around Scotland. Made from entirely recycled and natural resources her eyes are the colour of oyster shells, her hair thick strands of kelp, her voice the chorus of the waves. Storm is accompanied by a beautiful soundscape created by the pioneering Scottish folk singer Mairi Campbell.

The festival will have a strong focus on local food and drink, showcasing local suppliers and sustainable seafood. Running throughout the festival, The Printer’s Rest Pop Up will provide pop-up food by the harbour, inspired by the Caithness Coastline, all from The Printers Rest. The Dunnet Bay Distillery presents Coastal Botanicals: Gin-tasting with Rock Rose which will explore the botanics of their award-winning gin including kelp, rhodiola, rose and berries.

Much of the festival is inspired by the harbour itself, created to draw on and celebrate the local community and existing arts and culture in Caithness. Nucleus: The Nuclear and Caithness Archive centre will curate an exhibition offering a rare chance to delve into the Harbour’s archive, including the Harbour Master’s Log Books – WK: History of a Harbour, running each weekday throughout the festival.

Tours around the harbour from local groups will include a historical tour from The Wick Society and the Wick Riverside Tour of the Solar System from Caithness Astronomy Group. The newly-reopened Victorian sea-bathing pool North Baths will host Tunes in the Tides – your swim soundtrack by a local folk trio – and local storyteller and wild swimmer Alex Patience will lead an afternoon Family Storytelling Dip, as well as an evening of Storytelling and Starbathing.

A host of other cultural events are planned. A series of family-friendly workshops and crafts which celebrate our seas will take place throughout the October half term festival, including nautical themed drawing and family friendly sea-watching around Wick Bay.

Northern Lights Festival takes place from 8 – 16 October 2021. For full programme information and tickets visit https://lytharts.org.uk/northern-lights-festival/.

Northern Lights Festival is supported by EventScotland through Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21 and Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund.