Strathallan School launches exclusive new gin

Strathallan School is toasting its collaboration with The Perth Distillery Co, the makers of Perth Gin, as they launch a special edition, small-batch handcrafted gin.

The partnership offers an exciting new opportunity for the Perthshire school as senior students will get hands-on experience in the craft of distilling and all profits from the gin will go towards the school’s Bursary Fund, creating opportunities for children from all backgrounds to experience a Strathallan education.

The new gin is produced exclusively by the Perth Distillery Co on the banks of the River Tay.

Strathallan School has called 153 acres of Perthshire countryside home since 1920. Since then, thousands of young people have taken their own Strathallan spirit with them as they have gone on to make their mark on the world in a myriad of ways.

Aileen Wilson, alumni and external relations manager at the Strathallan, said: ‘We are delighted to launch our Strathallan Gin.

‘It makes a delicious gift for parents and former pupils but it also takes a bold step towards a significant partnership with the Perth Distillery Company, who we are proud to work with. The collaboration is doubly exciting as former pupil Ed Anderson is the director of The Perth Distillery Company and was key to the development of the project.’

The tasty new beverage aims to not only raise spirits but will also generate educational opportunities for current senior students at the school, who will be given the chance to learn about the technical biology and chemistry that goes into distilling with the local makers themselves.

Iain McDonald of The Perth Distillery Company, said: ‘We are proud to help Strathallan launch their gin and help build a future for distillers. Operating from the heart of the city, we hope that by building exciting partnerships like this, we can continue to create premium spirits whilst also helping a good cause like the Strathallan Bursary Fund.’

The 70cl bottle, retailing at £38.00, is available for purchase HERE.