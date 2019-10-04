Scots gin at the heart of M&S Christmas can

A Scottish gin is set to arrive in a major high street shop this summer.

M&S has launched its first Christmas Gin & Tonic in a can, blending Indian tonic water with two measures of last year’s sell-out Christmas Dry Gin which is flavoured with hints of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon for the ultimate taste of Christmas.

The gin is handcrafted at Edinburgh-based distillery, The Old Curiosity, where master distiller Hamish Anderson boasts a secret herb garden of 600 naturally grown and tendered varieties of herbs and flowers, the Christmas Dry Gin is perfectly spiced for the ultimate winter warmer.

Cocktail cans are more popular than ever this year – with sales up 50% year on year. Not only have they been outed as a favourite train tipple for MPs, and guilty pleasure for everyone’s favourite “Hot Priest” in Fleabag, they also starred on the Balenciaga runway at this month’s LFW.

M&S sell 20 different cocktail cans, with everything from Passion Star Martini to Mojito. The new Christmas Gin & Tonic is expected to fly of the shelves as shoppers get festive. G&T cans are a clear favourite with M&S customers, dominating the bestsellers list.