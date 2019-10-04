Robots, rollerskates and a right good party

Walking into the launch event for Yotel Edinburgh felt like jumping head first into a sci-fi flick.

Smoke drifted through the lobby and surrounded our ankles as we caught sight of people dressed head to toe in sparkles. Almost as soon as we began making our way through the blue and purple lit room, we met a robot. His name was Robothespian and he very courteously shook our hands and even delighted us with his party trick of turning completely yellow and mimicking a fellow bot, C3PO.

The bar areas were very sleek as was the seating area beside the window which boasted bright coloured lights in perfectly straight lines enhancing the super cool and clean Japanese vibe of the whole venue.

There was a spacious dance floor which we took full advantage of for the majority of the evening. This area is actually where my breakfast was served the next morning but there was a seamless switch from cool club to calming dining area.

Rather than rooms, Yotels have ‘cabins’. Everything is just more compact than a hotel room but as I was staying alone, I felt I had more than enough space. The beds are adjustable SmartBeds giving you the option to prop up in front of the TV or stretch right out when it’s time to snooze. With brilliantly white finishings and bedding, the uber clean and minimal theme certainly added to the whole futuristic feel of a Yotel. However, it does appear very clinical.

Having said that, the whole ethos of a Yotel is that it’s technology driven and big on space saving designs. Being located on Edinburgh’s Queen Street, it will be a perfect location for tourists. It has more of a crash pad feel rather than a home away from home but when you’re in a bustling, vibrant city like Edinburgh, you don’t want to waste too much time in the room anyway. It’s also very reasonably priced with cabins for two people (at this current time) starting from £115 (breakfast not included).

I particularly enjoyed my shower in the morning with its waterfall feature and the shampoo, conditioner and body wash which all smelled amazing. I ventured down to breakfast and was happy to see there were lots of options available including continental, golden pastries, and the usual suspects of bacon, sausages, hash browns, baked beans and scrambled eggs.

After having a hearty morning meal, I was ready to take on the day, although I did miss my pal the robot.