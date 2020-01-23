Oro strikes gold at 2020 World Gin Awards

Dumfriesshire-based Oro Distilling Co has won three awards including a prestigious Gold award in the category for London Dry Gin at this year’s World Gin Awards, held in London.

Oro fought off stiff competition from brands including Edinburgh Gin and London Hill to win one of the coveted Gold awards for its Oro Gin. It also won Silver for Oro V in the Contemporary Style Gin category and Bronze in the London Dry Gin category for its bespoke collaboration with the Intercontinental The George for its Number Nineteen expression.

The award wins follow another successful year for the brand after winning Silver for Oro at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Silver for Oro at the New York Spirits Competition, Silver for Oro at the London Spirits Competition and three Silvers for taste and in the brand design and new launch design categories at the World Gin Awards in 2019.

Ray Clynick Jr, head distiller at Oro Gin, said: ‘Being recognised by the World Gin Awards again this year is great, especially to win gold for Oro. These awards really highlight how much our gin is respected by the industry, particularly at a time when there are so many amazing brands out there.

‘It’s also great to receive a sliver for Oro V and, after working closely with The InterContinental The George receiving recognition with an award is such a fantastic start to the year.

‘Our goal for 2020 is to keep growing the business, develop further our export channels and continue working with some amazing suppliers and partners, particularly focusing on our bespoke offering which we feel really sets us apart from the competition.’

A 70cl bottle of Oro and Oro V Gin are both priced at £38 and are available to buy via the Oro website and via online supplier, Master of Malt, Amazon, Royal Mile Whiskeys, selected Majestic Stores and more.