Mixologists create masterpieces at The Gallery

A series of exclusive cocktails have been created by mixologists at The Gallery – the stylish new bar at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen.

They were given a blank canvass to create a cocktail menu for the luxurious venue, resulting in a blend of the contemporary and the classics in an exhibition that defies artistic convention.

Bar manager Gary Middleton and his team have developed stunning new creations which showcase both local sprits and internationally renowned brands in an art-inspired menu.

The new section is Abstract Expressionism, which represents the mixologists’ originality and ability to think outside the box when blending spirits and flavours.

Gary explained: ‘We wanted the menu to be bold, creative and original and to reflect the amazing new surroundings of The Gallery. The team was encouraged to be inventive and imaginative, and I think we have created something really special with this collection.

‘Guests have been very impressed with the flavour combinations and how unexpected the menu is. They appreciate the attention to detail, not only in the way the menu has been developed, but in the presentation of the drinks too.

‘Although we have spent a great deal of time developing this collection, we know there are many drinks from our archive that customers have become very fond of. The new menu includes The Old Masters – some our inventions from over the years – and the Icons – which displays the ability of our mixologists to create any classic cocktail to order.’

Highlights from the new menu include First Kiss, which features Gin Bothy raspberry infused gin, vanilla and rosehip extract, while Netflix and Chill – already proving to be a future classic – combines Absolut vanilla vodka, dark chocolate, popcorn syrup and a pinch of salt.

One of the most unusual to feature in the catalogue is Elvis Spritz – a fun cocktail which blends Esker honey spice gin, grapefruit and Elvis Juice – a grapefruit-infused IPA created by craft beer giants, BrewDog.

It is joined by the likes of Carrot Cake – Camus cognac, cinnamon liqueur, cream and carrot juice – and American Breakfast, which uses Crème de Mure, Damn Fine Coffee Liqueur, cold brew coffee and maple syrup.

The Gallery, part decadent cocktail bar and part modern-day palm court, houses one of the largest private collections by the Scottish artist and playwright John Byrne. A number of his paintings are dotted throughout the hotel, including the bedrooms.

The Gallery is open daily, and in addition to its extensive cocktail and drinks selection, features an all-day bar food menu. Afternoon teas are served in the plush surroundings of The Gallery’s garden room.

Based at 55-63 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen, the luxurious The Chester Hotel holds a four star silver rating from the AA and its restaurant holds two AA Rosettes. It has 71 rooms and suites offering exceptional levels of comfort and luxury. For further information, visit www.chester-hotel.com