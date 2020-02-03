Lunar is released from Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Hendrick’s Gin has unveiled its second innovative release – Lunar.

Initially only available in the UK, this is a small batch, limited release gin from the Cabinet of Curiosities designed to enhance and accentuate the existing elements of the Hendrick’s Original house style.

Following the enchanting launch of Midsummer Solstice in early 2019, Hendrick’s most peculiar and unusual Lunar Gin was conceived beneath the celestial light of the moon and yields an alluring complexity and a delightful warmth, which is best suited to refreshing sundowners, night-sipping, moon gazing and other sensible modes of contemplation.

Described as distinctly floral with a delicate spicy finish, Lunar showcases how master distiller Lesley Gracie’s mind is in part inspired by the spectacular surroundings in her playground at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace – a most extraordinary place, hidden away in the remote Scottish Ayrshire coast, within the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere.

Here, away from the city lights and the hustle and bustle, the stars shine bright and the moon makes its magical presence felt. One moonlit evening, whilst tending to the botanicals in her beloved hothouse, Ms Gracie was inspired to create this refreshingly rich, warm, alluring gin.

Lesley said: ‘There is the warmth of some of the botanicals, like being wrapped up warm and snug of an evening. There is the rich aroma of night scented flowers and in the background there, you can just about make out the refreshing burst of citrus.

‘It’s not bright like the midday sun, it’s calm, chilled and subtle. There is something magical about the sky at night and sharing that experience with those closest to you, and this gin wraps that sensation up in a glass.’

Sasha Filimonov, UK brand ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin , said: ‘All true Hendrick’s lovers will know our gin works spectacularly well with our signature cucumber garnish, and Hendrick’s Lunar Gin is no different in that respect, but it lends itself to the addition of black pepper too, to accentuate the top notes of this gin.

‘A stunning sundowner would be a Moonlight Buck, a stellar combination of Hendrick’s Lunar, ginger ale and lemon juice, garnished again with cucumber, and this time a twist of lemon. What’s more, Hendrick’s Lunar Gin can be stirred down into a Starry Old Fashioned and savoured under the light of the moon – an Old Fashioned made with gin may sound peculiar but trust me it’s startlingly good.’

Hendrick’s Lunar Gin will be offered for a limited time in 2020, available online and in store from Harvey Nichols from 20th February, followed by wider national on and off trade distribution. Available in 70cl, it will be supported with significant marketing investment, and is bottled at 43.4% ABV.