Line-up revealed for store’s Scottish Spirits Festival

Aldi has revealed the line-up for its in-store Scottish Spirits Festival, featuring a host of craft beverages from across Scotland.

After being selected as part of Aldi’s Next Top Product search, Bothy Trading’s new Hipflask Sloe Bramble Gin Liqueur (£9.99, 20cl) will be available to pick up in store from this Thursday, May 20.

Hand crafted in the Angus Glens, the artisan liqueur is created using fresh Scottish fruit and is bursting with natural flavour. Every bottle is batched and poured by hand.

Also launching in store this Thursday as part of Aldi’s Scottish Spirits Festival is Kirkcaldy-based Lundin Distilling’s Pineapple and Raspberry Crush Gin (£19.99, 70cl), an easy-drinking gin with flavours of tangy pineapple and a splash of juniper and citrus. Stirling-based Boë Gin’s ready to drink cocktails in Passion Fruit Gin with Sicilian Lemonade and Violet Gin with Rose Lemonade (£1.69, 250ml) will also launch in Aldi stores.

Kim Cameron, founder of Hipflask Spirits, said: ‘Being selected as one of Aldi’s Next Top Product winners has been hugely beneficial in helping to promote our new Hipflask brand on a national scale. We are incredibly excited to be launching in stores across the country as part of Aldi’s Scottish Spirits Festival and for their customers to try our unique gin liqueur.’

Alongside Bothy Trading, Aberdeenshire’s House of Elrick Distillery was one of seven other suppliers to secure Specialbuy listings as part of Aldi’s search for Scotland’s Next Top Product, and will launch its White Rum (£19.99, 70cl), Spiced Rum (£19.99, 70cl), and Honu Pink Rum with Pineapple & Mango (£19.99, 70cl) as part of the in-store festival.

BrewDog fans can also enjoy the brand’s LoneWolf gin in this year’s Spirits Festival. Obsessed with quality, carbon-negative LoneWolf distil each product themselves in their Aberdeenshire distillery. The brand also make their own base spirit. Customers can choose from Cactus & Lime Gin (£19.99, 70cl), Peach & Passion Fruit Gin (£19.99, 70cl) or Cloudy Lemon Gin (£19.99, 70cl). LoneWolf’s ready-to-drink Gin & Tonic Can (£1.69, 250ml) will also feature in Aldi’s line-up.

Graham Nicolson, Aldi Scotland group buying director, said: ‘Scottish spirits are among the highest quality in the world and initiatives such as Aldi’s Next Top Product and our Scottish Spirits Festival act as a great platform to bring new spirits created by innovative Scottish distillers to our customers.

‘All of the brands featured in this year’s festival represent distillers that are part of an exciting driving force behind creative spirit making in Scotland and we are thrilled that customers across Scotland will be able to find a range of delicious and premium craft spirits in store.’

Working in partnership with Scotland Food & Drink, Aldi’s Next Top Product search was relaunched early last year as part of the supermarket’s commitment to support local suppliers and to increase the range of Scottish products sold in store. Aldi currently stock over 450 products from 90 Scottish suppliers and aim to reach 500 products in the next two years.