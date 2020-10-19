Glasgow Gin brings Wellington statue to life

ONE of Glasgow’s best-loved landmarks has been brought to life through an advertising campaign for one of the city’s gin brands.

Glasgow Gin is made at the city’s Illicit Spirits Distillery on behalf of Edinburgh-based Gleann Mòr, which was launched in 2013 by Derek and Karin Mair, whose brands also include Firkin Gin and Leith Spirits.

In the new campaign, Copenhagen – the horse ridden by the Duke of Wellington – stars in a series of animations created by Stirling-based branding agency Pocket Rocket Creative.

Karin said: “Just like the city that inspired it, Glasgow Gin is fun, playful and vibrant, so we wanted the new look to reflect this unique personality.

“The Duke and his famous cone are instantly recognisable all over the world, and we think the relaunched bottle represents the true spirit of the city more than ever.”

