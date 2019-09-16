Glasgow Cocktail Week is just seven days away

Scotland’s largest city is getting ready for a seven day celebration of cocktails.

Glasgow Cocktail Week (GCW) in partnership with World Class is a week-long cocktail festival with a packed programme of fun experiences, delicious drinks, exciting bar takeovers, and interactive events taking place across the city from Monday 23 to Sunday 29 September.

Glasgow Cocktail Week has announced all drinks for their showstopping Cocktail World popup event dedicated to cocktails, fun and mixology set in the hidden depths of the iconic Argyle Street Arches.

Boozy cocktails on offer include frozen cucumber and chilli margaritas made with Casamigos tequila, and favourites like delicious strawberry froze and smooth espresso martinis.

Botanical fans will love the grapefruit collins made with Tanqueray No. TEN and three tempting flavoured mojitos – Peach & Orange, Grapefruit & Rose and Cucumber and Mint made with Ketel One Botanicals.

Meanwhile, whisky lovers can try an Apple Sour made with Copper Dog whisky, Heather & Honey Talisker Old Fashioned, and refreshing Elderflower highballs. Every guest to the event gets to try every cocktail as a sample of part of their ticket price.

In partnership with World Class, this pop-up is available to ticket holders from Friday 27 September from 6pm until midnight on Saturday 28 September and includes 10 complimentary cocktail samples from ten premium pop-up bars.

These include a plush Tanqueray 10 tasting station, a Casamigo’s beach bar, complete with frozen margaritas, botanical zones, a disco Ketel One kitchen, and a Johnnie Walker whisky bar to name a few, providing the ultimate cocktail experience for guests.

Some of the world’s leading bartenders will be mixing up drinks and sharing knowledge with masterclasses. Live entertainment and street food from Platform will also be on offer to set the mood.

Non-alcoholic cocktails have just been announced to the festival, in an exclusive partnership with Seedlip who’ll be serving up refreshing Seedlip and tonics at Cocktail World.

Entry to Cocktail World includes ten complimentary cocktail samples and is open to Glasgow Cocktail Week All-Access Ticket Holders. Guests will also receive a wristband to enjoy discounted £5 drinks in over 40 venues across the city.

Some of Glasgow’s best bartenders are involved with over 40 of the city’s top bars on the line-up including Dakota, Kelvingrove Café and newly opened The Gate. Each venue has created at least two signature serves on exclusive GCW menus which guests can enjoy when they flash their GCW wristband for only £5 each during the festival.

Tickets are priced at £10 and unlock one 2.5 hour interactive session within their Cocktail World, free cocktail samples and access and discounted drinks across the city. Cocktail World sessions will run over the Friday 27 and Saturday 28 during the festival.

Tickets are now on sale www.glasgowcocktailweekend