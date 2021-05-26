Gin festival arrives in time for bank holiday weekend

Lidl’s Scottish Gin Festival hits the shelves in time for the bank holiday weekend, and will be championing the nation’s renowned craft distillers.

Launching in-stores from May 27, the festival features a range of 12 tantalis-gin products, including nine artisan options, from traditional expressions to unique blends and flavour combinations.

With distillers from all corners of the country joining the festival, Pickering’s Gin tops the bill with its new Scottish Botanicals Gin (42% ABV). A twist on Pickering’s best-selling London Dry gin, Scottish Botanicals takes inspiration from the rugged land of Scotland with notes of heather, Scots Pine and bog myrtle.

Pickering’s co-founder and head of export Marcus Pickering, said: ‘The Scottish Botanicals Gin has been an exciting one to create due to the challenge of balancing our famous Pickering’s recipe with the new botanical flavours.

‘It is fantastic to be debuting it as part of the Lidl Gin Festival alongside some of Scotland’s most prestigious distillers.’

Another must-try comes from Red Door Distillery with their new Highland Gin with Summer Botanicals (45% ABV).

Carefully crafted in the distillery’s copper pot still ‘Peggy”, this limited edition taste sensation combines bergamot with the freshness of bitter orange, balanced by delicate floral notes.

Completing the line-up is the award-winning House of Elrick. Drawing inspiration from their idyllic country house setting, House of Elrick’s new Plum & Peach Gin (40% ABV) features the same taste profile as their signature gin complemented by sweet fruity flavourings.

Available across all Lidl Scottish stores while stocks last, the Scottish Gin Festival kicks off on May 27.