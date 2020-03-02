Designs on success for Seven Crofts gin at awards

Ullapool’s Highland Liquor Company was awarded the Best New Launch Design at the World Gin Awards for their Seven Crofts gin.

This was the only Scottish gin to be recognised at the awards and comes only 10 months after the launch of Seven Crofts.

The news delighted Highland Liquor Company co-founder, Robert Hicks.

He said: ‘Seven Crofts has been on the market for less than a year but we’ve had an amazing response from the public, retailers and bars over that time. It’s an honour to be recognised at an international level with this award and is testament to the team’s hard work.’

Seven Crofts, which is a small batch dry gin, is a vibrant, opulent gin with notes of perfumed forest fruit, and spicy hints of coriander and pink peppercorns giving it a long, warm finish.

Founded by Helen Chalmers and Robert Hicks, The Highland Liquor Co. is based in Ullapool. The gin is named after the original seven private dwellings that made up Ullapool in 1791.

Those dwellers sought to generate growth by establishing unique crafts and exporting goods throughout the country. Following in their footsteps, the founders, Robert Hicks and Helen Chalmers, have been inspired to create exceptional handmade spirits.

Robert and Helen worked closely with Glasgow based design company D8 and the Italian bottle manufacturers to perfect the design. The classic, tall, genever style bottle features a forest green ombre that was inspired by the landscape that surrounds Ullapool.

Seven Crofts, is now available throughout the UK and beyond, with the latest stockists including Harvey Nichols, The Savoy, and Michael Caine’s Michelin star restaurant, Lympstone Manor. The gin is also revered by bartenders across the world, with several famous international bars now serving Seven Crofts gin cocktails, including Atlas bar in Singapore, Ruby in Copenhagen, FAM bar in London and Nauticus in Edinburgh.

Seven Crofts Gin retails at £40 for 70cl bottle and is available online at www.highlandliquorcompany.com as well as in selected specialist retailers and bars.

Find out more about the awards at www.worldginawards.com.