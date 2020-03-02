Special honour for photographer Colin Prior

World-renowned photographer Colin Prior is the 12th recipient of the Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture, sponsored by JAHAMA Highland Estates.

The photographer from Glasgow has made the panoramic format of Scottish mountain photography his signature, and his honour was revealed by organisers of the Fort William Mountain Festival.

Nominated by the public and his peers as a mountain hero who celebrates achievement, accomplishment and the spirit of adventure, Colin joins previous esteemed winners including Andy Nisbet, Dr Adam Watson, Jimmy Marshall, Myrtle Simpson, Ian Sykes, Dr Hamish MacInnes and Cameron McNeish in the Excellence in Mountain Culture Hall of Fame.

As a visionary of landscape photography in Scotland whose work has been showcased all over the world, Colin Prior is an artist and technician who expertly creates the illusion of three dimensionality in two dimensional images.

His majestic photographs of the hugely iconic Scottish mountains capture sublime moments of light, colour and land. They are also the result of meticulous research, planning, preparation and skill, often involving repeated trips to the most inaccessible locations for the precise moment when weather and light conditions perfectly combine at the ‘golden hour’ of dawn or dusk.

Colin once said of his photography: ‘To know a mountain is to understand its rhythms and then become part of them. To photograph mountains successfully demands what the Arctic Inuit refer to as “quinuituq” which translated means “deep patience” – literally waiting hours for one second, or in my case, years for one second.’

JAHAMA Highland Estates chief operating officer, Julia Stoddart MRICS, said: ‘As the sponsors of this prestigious Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture, we are delighted that Colin Prior has been recognised for his inspirational work.

‘JAHAMA Highland Estates greatly values the hugely significant impact that Colin’s portfolio has had on so many people who love the rural environment, and particularly the mountains of Scotland. Colin’s passion for the mountains and his dedication to his art is exceptional, making him a worthy recipient of this award.’

Colin’s passion for and curiosity of the natural world has shaped all aspects of his life. Through his photography he communicates how Scotland’s wild places make him feel whilst inspiring people to appreciate the world outside of their own.

Throughout his career as a photographer he has produced seven books of his work, all published internationally; he has been commissioned by British Airways to photograph four corporate calendars; he has exhibited his work in several solo exhibitions; and he has worked on a variety of TV documentaries featuring photography, mountains and travel and appeared on many TV and radio programmes.

His passion for mountains and wild places is shared with others through his regular photography workshops and tuition. As a commercial photographer he continues to work closely with the creative community and the corporate sector with clients such as W H Malcolm, Hornby Hobbies, Calmac, Talent Scotland and Bowmore.

Rod Pashley, chairman of the Highland Mountain Culture Association, organisers of the Fort William Mountain Festival, said: ‘You’ve only got to look at the breadth of stunning landscape work that Colin has produced over the years to know the visual impact he has made on so many who love and admire our Scottish landscapes and beyond. Colin’s work graces the walls of so many of our homes and allows us to feel and be a part of the outdoors where perhaps some are unable to go or once visited. We’re proud to welcome Colin into the Festival Ambassador Hall of Fame family.’