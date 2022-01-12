Darnley’s launches gin in recyclable pouches

Darnley’s Gin has announced the launch of its recyclable gin pouches as part of their 2022 sustainability strategy.

This new plan aims to spread environmental awareness and sustainable practices throughout the brand.

The brand-new range is primarily aimed at existing fans, who can simply order their re-fill and decant the gin into their Darnley’s bottles before returning the pouch by Freepost back to Darnley’s HQ for recycling.

The range of pouches derives from the plastic material (grade 7) which is not only recycled, but also weighs 50% less than a glass bottle of Darnley’s Gin to transport.

The current production process across all glass bottles is highly energy intensive, making the pouches a more sustainable long-term choice for fans. The associated emissions, in addition to the high temperatures required for the manufacturing process, make it more energy efficient for fans to purchase a glass bottle in the first instance before purchasing pouches to complement and refill them.

William Wemyss, founder of Darnley’s Gin, said: ‘Our sustainability plans for the brand are one of constant improvement and the launch of our gin pouches is part of this journey. We hope Darnley’s Gin fans will not only enjoy these gins, but also return the pouches so the full environmental benefits of this initiative can be realised.’

Darnley’s Gin is distilled in the London Dry style with only natural botanicals which are either grown in our gin garden, sourced from trusted partners or foraged locally in the East Neuk of Fife. No artificial colourings or flavours are added.

Darnley’s Gin was founded in 2010 by the Wemyss Family & its Distillery and Visitor Centre opened on July 1 2017 after renovating a cottage behind sister Single Malt Whisky Distillery, Kingsbarns Distillery, in the East Neuk of Fife.

The gin pouches are available in 70cl for each of the Darnley’s Gin Original, Spiced Gin & Navy Strength products via their website at www.darnleysgin.com.