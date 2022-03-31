Caorunn launching new blood orange flavour gin

Caorunn Gin is unveiling a new delicious, delicately flavoured spirit – Caorunn Blood Orange.

This small batch gin is expertly handcrafted at Balmenach Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, utilising Scotland’s unique natural resources.

Caorunn Gin has a distinctive aromatic flavour, created from the infusion of five locally foraged Celtic botanicals with six traditional gin botanicals and crystal-clear Scottish Water, infused to perfection in the world’s only working Copper Berry Chamber.

When Caorunn conducted consumer research on twelve different flavour options, Blood Orange was the clear winner, with 74% of people saying they would buy a zesty orange gin.

This juicy, citrus tipple was the natural choice for the next addition to the Caorunn flavoured gin collection.

Caorunn Blood Orange sets itself apart from other flavoured gins through its high-quality clear liquid, avoiding any use of artificial flavours and colourings, with no added sugar.

Caorunn’s unique Celtic botanicals perfectly complement the natural flavour of Blood Orange, further enhanced with a hint of Chilli essence to create a vibrant, refreshing, and fruity gin. The taste is sweet and elegant, with a spicy, floral warmth.

Bottled at 41.8% ABV, Caorunn Blood Orange retails at £29 per 70cl bottle and is available to buy from Sainsbury’s stores in Scotland from early April and available to purchase online at the end of April at https://www.caorunngin.com/