The new cast has been announced for the 2022 UK tour of inspiring girl power musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World.

This empowering stage adaptation is coming to Edinburgh and brought to life by an incredible all-female led cast and creative team, based on the book of the same name by Suffragette descendant Kate Pankhurst.

The new cast members for the spring 2022 tour are Kirstie Skivington (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre and The Crucible Sheffield; Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; Bend It Like Beckham, Phoenix Theatre), Kudzai Mangombe (Malindadzimu, Hampstead Theatre), Elise Zavou (Red Riding Hood, Theatre Royal Stratford East) and Clarice Julianda (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, UK tour).

Returning to the show after the hugely popular (although devastated by Covid-19) tour are Renee Lamb (SIX, West End; Be More Chill, The Other Palace and Shaftesbury Theatre; Little Shop of Horrors, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Christina Modestou (SIX, West End; We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre; In The Heights, Southwark Playhouse) and Jade Kennedy (The Snow Queen, Brighton Open Air Theatre; Billy Elliot, Victoria Palace Theatre).

Celebrated – and often forgotten – women from history are brought to life on stage, including Rosa Parks, Sacagawea, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen, and Pankhurst’s own relative Emmeline.

When inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, such as explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents. This thrilling musical is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments and a soundtrack that packs a popstar punch.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World comes to the King’s Theatre, 2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ, from 25-30 April.

Find out more at https://fantasticallygreatwomenthemusical.com/