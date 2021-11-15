Cabal rum launches Polar Ice limited edition

A Scots explorer who brought ice back from the south pole has played his part in the creation of a new rum.

Through its official partnership with The Explorers Club Great Britain and Ireland Chapter, luxury aged rum brand, Cabal, is launching an exclusive limited edition containing polar ice which was brought back from the South Pole by explorer Luke Robertson, the first Scot to complete a solo, unassisted and unsupported trek to the South Pole.

Just 50 bottles of this unique product will be made and hand finished, and are only available through a silent auction at the forthcoming Explorers Club and Cabal event on board the historic HQS Wellington in London on Saturday November 27.

Claire Kinloch, CEO at Edinburgh-based Harpalion Spirits, said: ‘Thanks to our partnership with The Explorers Club, which aims to promote exploration, discovery and pursuit of the bold, this is just the start of our journey of exploration into limited editions.

‘With views of the River Thames looking out across the London sky line, the HQS Wellington is a fitting stage to host the launch of our exciting collaboration, and a unique venue for an exciting and truly one-of-a-kind limited edition, Cabal Polar Ice aged rum.’

In addition to containing water from the South Pole, the stunning label of the limited edition bottle features specially commissioned artwork by the polar artist and illustrator Sarah Barnard.

All proceeds from the auction of 50 limited edition bottles of Cabal Polar Ice at the event, will be donated by Cabal to The Explorers Club Great Britain and Ireland Chapter which will be used by The Polar Academy to help deliver truly life changing opportunities to the children and families who need it the most.

With the aim of promoting the scientific exploration of land, sea, air, and space by supporting research and education in the physical, natural and biological sciences, together, Cabal and The Explorers Club will be hosting a wide range of events and strategic exploration initiatives.

The first event aboard HQS Wellington welcomes names from all disciplines of exploration; with guest of honour, The Hon. Alexandra Shackleton, joined by Polar explorer Felicity Aston; adventurer James Ketchell; Craig Mathieson, founder of The Polar Academy; and Michael Perry, NASA Engineer.

The Great Britain and Ireland Chapter regionally represents the global organisation, The Explorers Club, which was founded in New York City in 1904. Chapters of The Explorers Club can be found throughout the world creating individual communities of like-minded people from many different disciplines of exploration.

The club’s members have been responsible for an illustrious series of famous firsts: first to the North Pole, first to the South Pole, first to the summit of Mount Everest, first to the deepest point in the ocean, first to the surface of the moon—all accomplished by its members.

Cabal, which officially launched its first expression Cabal No.1513 in May 2021, is created using a combination of pot and column distillation techniques with rums from prominent distilleries in Guatemala, Guyana, Trinidad, Panama and the Caribbean, tropically aged at origin. The liquid is then finished in Pedro Ximénez casks in Speyside, creating a unique, complex, yet smooth taste profile.

Cabal is a Harpalion Spirits brand.