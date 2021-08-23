Back to school for lessons with a difference – in gin!

Distillers Eden Mill are inviting gin enthusiasts back to school this August.

They are offering a chemistry lesson with a difference, as they take their Blendworks Gin School on tour.

For the first time, the unique Blendworks experience arrives in the capital, to be enjoyed alongside breath-taking views of Edinburgh Castle from the spectacular Heights Suite of Apex Grassmarket Hotel.

Blendworks offers gin lovers the chance to create their own gin-based spirit. The experience, which lasts for 90 minutes.

Guests will first be taught the science and history behind gin while enjoying a refreshing serve of one of Eden Mill popular gins, followed by a tasting session to explore the different botanicals and flavour profiles found in the spirit. Attendees are then invited to select their own botanicals as a group to create their own unique blend.

Once they have named their spirit and labelled their own bottle, guests can take their bottles home to enjoy and they receive a special code, which enables them to recreate their own spirit at any stage. Blendworks gins can be reordered via Eden Mill’s website.

Adam McArtney, retail and events manager at Eden Mill said: ‘It’s great to bring the Eden Mill Blendworks experience to Edinburgh for the first time and to such a brilliant venue at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel.

‘This bespoke experience is not only a fun day out but a brilliant introduction into the flavours of botanicals for gin enthusiasts who are looking to expand their knowledge and create their own special spirit to take home, perfectly matched to their tastes.

‘This is the first of Eden Mill’s Blendworks on Tour sites, we hope to bring them to Dundee and St. Andrews this Autumn too, so local fans should keep an eye on our social media for more information.

‘It’s also a taste of what’s to come from our new carbon neutral distillery which is currently being built near St Andrews, where guests will be able to enjoy the Blendworks experience from our very own Garden of Eden; a room at the distillery using bioponics, vertical farming techniques and LED lights to grow any of the more exotic botanicals we can’t source locally.’

The Eden Mill Blendworks experience takes place at Heights Suite of Apex Grassmarket Hotel on 28 August and 25 September 2021 at noon and 3.30pm. Tickets cost £55pp and are being sold in groups of two to six people.

Tickets can be booked from Open Table. For more details visit edenmill.com.