Join chef Paul Wedgwood on a wild foraging experience

Food foragers can experience Scotland’s natural larder with Wedgwood the Restaurant this week.

Chef patron Paul Wedgwood is hosting a foraging tour followed by lunch with the wild ingredients at the restaurant.

Taking place this Friday, August 27, passionate forager and a lover of the outdoors, Paul will lead a group forage searching out the very best wild seasonal ingredients in East Lothian.

Wild foraging is the ultimate in local and seasonal produce and is guaranteed to reawaken your senses, allowing you to gain a greater appreciation of your environment and the provenance of food.

After a morning in the wilds of East Lothian, guests will return to the restaurant for lunch. The tasting menu lunch will include some of the ingredients identified on the foraging walk.

Paul will also explain how the wild ingredients can be prepared and served at home and be on hand to answer any questions and talk through all the dishes.

Ticket prices includes transport from Edinburgh but there’s also the option to meet Paul on location with your own car.

The price is £125 per person. For more details, visit HERE.