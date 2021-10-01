Autumnal twist to limited-edition Red Door Gin

Red Door Highland Gin has released a limited-edition bottling infused with autumn botanicals just in time for the changing of the seasons.

Red Door Highland Gin with Autumn Botanicals is inspired by autumnal walks through blankets of leaves in Scottish woodlands, along hedgerows laden with blackberries.

The autumn edition blends the mellow fruitfulness of not only the Scottish blackberry, but also its leaves, alongside fresh mists of fragrant pine needles and ripe sea buckthorn – the true taste of autumn.

Handcrafted in Forres, only 6000 bottles will be released for sale. The limited-edition gin has been expertly crafted, bringing together the magic and uniqueness of the botanical flavours and the traditional distilling methods of Red Door’s trusty copper pot still, affectionately named Peggy.

David Thomson, brand manager, Red Door Gin, said: ‘With summer turning to autumn and the leaves starting to fall, now is the perfect time to experiment with the botanicals that the Scottish countryside offers up at this time of year.

‘We specialise in creating handcrafted gins that capture the essence of the seasons and provide a real taste of our home in the beautiful Scottish Highlands. We are delighted to introduce Red Door Gin with Autumn Botanicals, which truly captures the depth of flavour that the season provides, to our collection.’

Red Door Gin with Autumn Botanicals (RRP £29.99) is available from reddoorgin.com.