A celebration of exceptional spirits from Scotland

A supermarket has revealed the line-up for its first ever Spirits of Scotland Festival – showcasing a hand-picked selection of the finest spirits from some of the country’s most renowned local distilleries.

Launched this week, the festival will take place in all 87 Aldi stores in Scotland giving customers the chance to taste the very best spirits from around Scotland at Aldi’s everyday low prices.

From botanical gins perfect for a late summer’s evening, to rich spiced rums and fruity liqueurs, Aldi’s first Spirits of Scotland festival is a celebration of the tradition, quality and craft of Scotland’s dedicated local distillers.

Included in the inaugural festival’s line up is an exclusive Passionfruit and Coconut Gin from Eden Mill, the Great Taste Award winning Heather Honey Vodka from Blackford Craft Distillery, and Dark Matters Spiced Rum, the first release from the Banchory-based distillers.

In celebration of the supermarket’s 25th anniversary in Scotland, Aldi has also included a limited-edition 25 Year Old Glen Marnoch Single Malt as part of the in-store festival. Distilled in Speyside using traditional skills that have been passed down generations of craftsmen, the liquid has aged undisturbed for over 25 years before being selected by a Malt Master for bottling. With notes of vanilla, toffee and leather, only 900 bottles of the luxurious Single Malt are available priced at just £39.99 (70cl).

The Spirits of Scotland Festival 2019 line up is:

Brewdog Distilling Co.- LoneWolf Gin (£19.99, 70cl), Eden Mill Botanical Project – Passionfruit and Coconut Gin (£19.99, 50cl) (Aldi exclusive), Redcastle Spirits – Raspberry and Pomegranate Gin Liqueur (£14.99, 50cl), Blackford Craft Distillery – Vesperis Heather Honey Vodka (£24.99, 70cl), El:Gin Coirce – Small Batch Scottish Vodka (£24.99, 70cl), Black Velvet by Aelder – Dark Fruit Liqueur (£14.99, 50cl), Glasgow Distillery Co – Banditti Club Glasgow Spiced Rum (£19.99, 50cl), Dark Matter – Spiced Rhubarb Rum Liqueur (£12.99, 50cl), Dark Matter – Spiced Rum (£19.99, 50cl), Glen Marnoch – 25 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky (£39.99, 70cl), Hogwash – Blended Malt Scotch Whisky (£14.99, 70cl).

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland said: ‘Scotland is justifiably renowned the world over for its superb distilleries and over the years, their offerings have become more and more diverse and adventurous. As a result, Scotland is now home to a large number of dedicated distillers producing an exciting choice of flavourful and distinctive spirits and liqueurs.

‘For our very first Spirits of Scotland festival, we’re pleased to bring together an enticing selection of gins, vodkas, whisky, rums and liqueurs, so our customers can taste the very best of what Scotland has to offer. To mark Aldi’s 25th anniversary in Scotland, we are thrilled to include the limited edition 25 Year Old Glen Marnoch Single Malt as part of the line-up. Whisky is what Scotland is known for, and the rich and luxurious Glen Marnoch gives our customers the chance to try a high-quality single malt without breaking the bank.

‘At Aldi, we’re proud to be at the forefront of supporting independent Scottish producers and we will continue to champion all elements of our country’s exceptional spirits industry.’

The in-store festival at Aldi will run while stocks last.