Shortlist for the 5th Asian Restaurant Awards

The fifth Asian Restaurant Awards in association with Just Eat will return to Scotland later this month 2021.

The awards recognise outstanding culinary excellence, and sumptuous creativity from all those who are continuing to respond to the pandemic and run successful businesses in the hospitality industry.

The winners will be announced at a glittering award ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel in Edinburgh hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds.

Almost fifty restaurants and takeaways have been nominated this year by the awards’ judging panel and by popular vote. They include the very best of Bangladeshi, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Nepalese, Pan-Asian, Indonesia, Thai, Vietnamese and Middle-Eastern cuisine.

The 2021 nominees are:

Just Eat Best Takeaway/Delivery Restaurant: Curry Pot Indian Takeaway, Dunfermline; St John’s Curry Club, Edinburgh; Zain’s Curry House, Dalry;

Station India, Edinburgh.

Best Japanese Restaurant: Harajuku Kitchen, Edinburgh; Maki & Ramen, Edinburgh; Sapporo Teppanyaki, Glasgow.

Best Chinese Restaurant: Hau Han, Edinburgh; Asian Kitchen, Inverurie; Lychee Oriental, Glasgow; Tattu, Edinburgh.

Best Nepalese Restaurant: Everest Inn, Perth; The Khukuri, Edinburgh; Namaste Kathmandu, Edinburgh; Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant, Kirkaldy.

Best Asian Restaurant, Central & Fife: The Raj Mahal, Kinross; Handi, Glenrothes.

Best Asian Restaurant, Edinburgh: Ignite, Edinburgh; Dishoom, Edinburgh; Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food, Edinburgh; Mother India’s Café, Edinburgh; Kalpna Vegan & Vegetarian Restaurant, Edinburgh; Navadhanya, Edinburgh; Chaskaa Restaurant, Edinburgh; Prana Indian Grill Edinburgh, Edinburgh; The Khukuri, Edinburgh; Nilgiri Spice, Edinburgh; Station India, Edinburgh.

Best Asian Restaurant, Midlothian: Itihaas, Dalkeith; The Radhuni, Loanhead.

Best Asian Restaurant, Glasgow & West: Multan Tandoori, Paisley; Mushtaq’s, Hamilton; Charcoal’s, Glasgow; Heera Indian, Renfrew; Café Asia BYOB, Glasgow; The Indian Scene, Paisley.

Best Asian Restaurant, Highlands: Panache, Elgin; Saffron Indian Restaurant, Inverness; Spice Tandoori, Elgin.

Best Asian Restaurant, Tayside: Tabla, Perth; Chatni, Perth.

Best Asian Restaurant, Aberdeenshire: Carron to Mumbai, Stonehaven; Light of Bengal, Aberdeen; Rajpoot Indian Restaurant. Inverurie; Shri Bheemas Indian Restaurant, Aberdeen.

Best Asian Restaurant, Stirlingshire:

Masala Ram’s, Falkirk; Sanam Tandoori, Falkirk.

Andrew Kenny, managing director of Just Eat UK, Headline sponsors of the awards said: ‘Just Eat has worked closely with the Asian Catering Federation for a number of years. As we begin to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to celebrate our partnership by helping to recognise the fantastic achievements of those in our industry who have worked tirelessly through the last 18 months and continue to do so.’

Chair of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan said: ‘The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry. Not only do they recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also celebrate the significant contribution our industry makes to the economy and the hardworking people in our food industry.’

Find out more at www.asianrestaurantawards.org.