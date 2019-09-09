Second Great British Food Festival comes to Floors

Preparations are well under way for the Great British Food Festival taking place in the Borders this weekend.

The second event is being held in the grounds of the stunning Floors Castle in the Scottish Borders on 14 and 15 September.

The Great British Food Festival has lots of different traders in attendance, amongst them artisan food producers and street food vendors all who will be busy making, preserving, baking and packing, jams, cakes, cheese, sausages and lots of other tasty treats.

Along with wonderful food and drink producers there will be a craft and gift tent, fantastic chef demos, foodie talks, Man vs Food competitions, forager walks and a baking stage.

Howard Middleton – a former contestant on the Great British Bake Off – will be one of the chefs who will also be judging the popular Cake Off, where amateur bakers compete head-to-head in two baking categories (see www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for details and to enter).

Howard said: ‘I love doing the demos and the cake off is great fun, it’s brilliant to see what the public can do!’

There is entertainment for all the family over the weekend, including kids cookery lessons, free circus skills, and children’s inflatable’s. With live music throughout the day from a play list packed full of top local bands it’s a great day out for the whole family.

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers said: ‘We are looking forward to fantastic weekend – it’s a lovely spot on the lawns at Floors and we can’t wait to bring our food festival back to Scotland. We have some tasty treats, with over 80 stalls, great chef demos and of course live music, we hope people come out and enjoy the event.’

See www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for discounted advanced tickets.