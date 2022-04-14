Scottish winners in pub and bar awards named

Some 30 pubs and bars across Scotland are celebrating ahead of the bank holiday weekend, after a selection of venues were named the best in their respective local authority areas.

With consumer confidence on the rise and hospitality venues continuing their journey on the road to recovery, 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have scooped a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

From the Scottish Borders to Shetland, these industry-leading operators will now be hoping to attract visitors from near and far off the back of their award wins, especially as the summer season looms.

The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

The announcement of this year’s winners shows the level of quality being delivered to pub and bar visitors every day of the week.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday 22 June. At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event, said: ‘Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

‘With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question. These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit!’

The National Pub & Bar Awards is sponsored by Hellmann’s, Kegstar, Kingfisher, Knorr and St Pierre.

Scottish winners are –

Highland: The Plockton Hotel; Stirling: The Inn at Torbrex; Argyll and Bute: Macgochans Pub & Kitchen; Western Isles: Polochar Inn; Fife: Vic St Andrews; Aberdeenshire: The Boat Inn, Aboyne; City of Aberdeen: BrewDog Aberdeen; City of Dundee: 3 Session Street; Perth and Kinross: The Pitcairngreen Inn; Angus: The Drovers Inn; Moray: The Mash Tun; Clackmannanshire: The Bobbing John; Shetland Islands: Fjara Cafe Bar; Orkney Islands: The Ferry Inn.

City of Edinburgh: Malones Edinburgh; West Lothian: Saltire; Falkirk: High Spirits; Scottish Borders: Traquair Arms; East Lothian: The Bonnie Badger; Midlothian: The Paper Mill. City of Glasgow: The Upstairs Bar at Ubiquitous Chip; North Lanarkshire: Electric Bar; South Lanarkshire: The Old Oak Inn; Renfrewshire: Fox and Hounds Houston; Dumfries and Galloway: The Steamboat Inn; North Ayrshire: The Waterside Hotel; East Ayrshire: The Weston; South Ayrshire Souter’s Inn; East Dunbartonshire: The Stables; East Renfrewshire: The Cartvale; West Dunbartonshire: Great Scots’ Bar, Cameron House; Inverclyde: Nicolson’s Bar & Kitchen.