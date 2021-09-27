Scottish food and drink recognised at Great Taste

Scotland’s finest food and drink has been honoured at this year’s Great Taste Awards.

Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food and is the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

Out of the 5,383 products worldwide to receive a Great Taste 1-, 2- or 3-star accolade from the largest and most trusted food and drink awards on the planet, 313 are based in Scotland and these include; Perth-based Chapter 7 Whisky’s Great Taste 3-star award-winning Chapter 7 Monologue Blended Scotch Whisky, a 50% abv blended whisky aged for 26 years in a single Sherry Butt; a punchy and bold Great Taste 3-star award-winning Scot’s Pine Gin, produced in Fife by Tayport Distillery; and The Gin Bothy’s Great Taste 3-star award-winning Rum Bothy, a spiced rum handmade in Angus using a molasses distillation.

Following 86 socially-distanced judging days in London and Dorset, Great Taste, which values taste above all else, has unearthed the very finest food and drink from every nook and corner of the UK and beyond.

Regardless of branding or packaging, each product is judged on a level playing field, according to its texture, appearance, composition and of course taste. Food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, retail buyers, cooks, producers and a host of food writers, journalists and social media influencers are among the 355 esteemed palates to have rigorously blind tasted and judged the 14,113 entries from 108 countries, while providing detailed written feedback for the producer.

Every Great Taste award-winning product will now be able to display the unmistakable black and gold logo, a stamp of excellence that is recognised by retailers and consumers alike. A wide range of these winning products are already available to buy in delis, farm shops and independent retail outlets across the country.

All Great Taste 3-star award-winning products will be re-judged to find this year’s regional Golden Fork Trophy winners and the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2021. These final results will be announced at the Great Taste Golden Fork Reception on Sunday 17 October, set to be held at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate following the first day of Fine Food Show North, a trade-only exhibition organised by the Guild of Fine Food.

Scottish winners were:

Metcalfe & Metcalfe Co Ltd, Burnside Brewery, Fire Light; St Andrews Brewing Company, Yippie IPA (not bottle conditioned); The Innis and Gunn Brewing Company, Innis & Gunn – Irish Whiskey Cask; The Innis and Gunn Brewing Company, Innis & Gunn Lager Beer; Jaw Brew, Fathom; Solway Spirits, Solway Spirits Classic Gin; Dunnet Bay Distillers Ltd / Rock Rose Gin, Rock Rose Gin; Solway Spirits, Solway Spirits Mediterranean Gin; The Gael Spirits Company Limited, The Gael Signature Scottish Gin; Tarbraxus Distillers Ltd, Pentland Hills Navy Gin; City of Aberdeen Distillery Ltd, Aberdeen Gin – Fresh Gin; Glaswegin Distilling Co Ltd, Glaswegin; Roehill Springs Distillery Limited, Roehill Springs Gin No 5; Tayport Distillery, Scots Pine Gin; Kinrara Distillery Ltd, Kinrara Highland Dry; The Biggar Gin Company Limited, Biggar Gin Original Recipe; The Biggar Gin Company Limited, Biggar Strength Gin; Kinrara Distillery Ltd, Artist Edition ‘Freya’; Orkney Distilling Limited, Northwest Passage Expedition Gin; Isle of Skye Distillers; Misty Isle Gin; Isle of Skye Distillers, Misty Isle Cill Targhlain Gin.

Orkney Spirits Limited, London Dry Gin; North Uist Distillery, Downpour Scottish Dry Gin; Orkney Spirits Limited, Orkney Gin Company Sloe and Crow; Owen’s Angus Jams, Tayberry gin liquer; The Gin Bothy, Hipflask Sloe Bramble; City of Aberdeen Distillery Ltd, Aberdeen Gin – Rhubarb Gin; Orkney Distilling Limited, Beyla; North Uist Distillery, Downpour Sloe & Bramble Cask Aged Gin; The Gin Bothy, Rum Bothy; North Coast Distillers Ltd, Skerra Spiced Rum; Esker Spirits, Esker Spiced Pear Vodka; Dunnet Bay Distillers Ltd / Rock Rose Gin, Holy Grass Vodka; Douglas Laing & Co Ltd, Scallywag; Douglas Laing & Co Ltd, Big Peat; Douglas Laing & Co Ltd, Rock Island; Nc’nean Distillery Limited, Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Chapter 7 Whisky Ltd, Chapter 7 Chronicle; Chapter 7 Whisky Ltd, Chapter 7 Monologue Blended Scotch Whisky.

Cairn O’Mohr Ltd, Cairn o Mohr Gorse Wine; Deerness Distillery, Orcadian Moon Coffee Liqueur; Ruin & Redemption, Desire; Hebridean Spirits & Liqueurs, Blackhammer Toffee Vodka; Montpeliers In-House Cocktail Club, Electric Strawberry; Montpeliers, In-House Cocktail Club Cream Tea Negroni; Montpeliers, In-House Cocktail Club Margarita Bonita; Seabuckthorn Scotland CIC, Buck Shot; Cairn O’Mohr Ltd, Braes o Gowrie Sparkling Elderflower drink; New Alliance (Edinburgh) Ltd, Fior Fruit Merchants Sparkling Apple Juice with water; New Alliance (Edinburgh) Ltd, Fior Fruit Merchants Sparkling Apple and Raspberry Juice with Water; New Alliance (Edinburgh) Ltd, Fior Fruit Merchants Pear and Apple Juice with Sparkling water; Seabuckthorn Scotland CIC, Buck Russian The Start-Up Drinks Lab, Sparklingly Sober – Nomosa; Savora Drinks Savora Drinks – Zesty Lime & Sweet Agave, Drink Better Ltd, Cushiedoos Superior Tonic; Tongue In Peat, Tongue In Peat tomato juice; Edinburgh Kombucha, Edinburgh Kombucha White.

Gut Feelings, Raspberry & Mint Kombucha; Unravel Tea, Biluochun; Shibui Te, Tippy Assam; Shibui Tea, Darjeeling; Shibui Tea, Ti Kuan Yin; Shibui Tea, Scottish Breakfast; Shibui Tea, Earl Grey; Shibui Tea, Mulled Spice Organic; Shibui Tea, Jasmine Pearls; Shibui Tea, Moroccan Mint; Brodies Melrose Drysdales & Co Ltd, Green Tea with Japanese Cherry; We Love Coffee Ltd, Bulldog Fruit punch; Brodies Melrose Drysdales & Co Ltd, Mysore Coffee; Heather Street Food, North Sea Roasters Peru El Guayacan; We Love Coffee Ltd, We Love Coffee Swiss water treated decaffeinated; Gordon St Coffee, Edinburgh Roast; Gordon St Coffee, Gordon St House Blend; Argyll Coffee Roasters, Clyde Steamer Espresso Blend; Pour Hot Chocolate, All Natural Vegan Hot Chocolate; Liver Health UK Ltd, LivOn!, Antioxidant Coffee Capsules – Forte; Liver Health UK Ltd, LivOn! Antioxidant Coffee Capsules – Intenso; Shibui Tea, Chocolate & Ginger; Shibui Tea, Peppermint; Shibui Tea, Rooibos Organic; Shibui Tea, African Winter; Shibui Tea, Rooibos & Orange Organic; Stockan’s Oatcakes Ltd, Stockan’s Orkney Cheese Oatcakes; Stockan’s Oatcakes Ltd, Stockan’s Orkney Mini Original Oatcakes.

New Alliance (Edinburgh) Ltd, Your Piece Baking Co Porridge Oatcake; New Alliance (Edinburgh) Ltd, Your Piece Baking Co. Porridge Oatcake with seeds; Island Bakery Organics Ltd, Black Pepper Organic Oatcakes; Island Bakery Organics Ltd, Three Seed Organic Oatcakes; The Orchard (Biggar) Ltd, Biggar Flavour Seriously Seedy Crackers; The Orchard (Biggar) Ltd, Biggar Flavour Oaty Oatcakes; Nairn’s Oatcakes Ltd, Nairn’s Spicy Oatcakes – Peri Peri; Nairn’s Oatcakes Ltd, Nairn’s Spicy Oatcakes – Cheese & Smoky Chipotle; Nairn’s Oatcakes Ltd, Nairn’s Cheese Oatcakes; The Drinks Bakery, Drinks Biscuits – Parmesan Toasted Pinenut & Basil; The Drinks Bakery, Drinks Biscuits – Mature Cheddar, Smoked Chilli & Almond; The Drinks Bakery, Drinks Biscuits – Lancashire Cheese & Spring Onion; Buchanan Distribution, Nudie Snacks Cauliflower Crisps Cheese & Carmelised Onion; Buchanan Distribution, Nudie Snacks Cauliflower Crisps Katsu Curry; The Kindness Bakery, Scottish Mealie Oatcakes; The Kindness Bakery, Mini Cracked Pepper Oatcakes; Shortbread House of Edinburgh Ltd, Pea Green Boat Cheese Sablés – Original; Shortbread House of Edinburgh Ltd, Pea Green Boat Cheese Sablés with Fennel & Chilli; Shortbread House of Edinburgh Ltd, Pea Green Boat Cheese Sablés with Cumin; Fisher & Donaldson, Oatcakes; Fisher & Donaldson, Rolled Oat Bannocks; McKenzie Biscuits, McKenzie Oatcakes.

Kenmore Bakery, The Millers Crunch; Island Bakery Organics Ltd, Oat Crumbles; The Orchard (Biggar) Ltd, Biggar Flavour Coconut Delights; Nairn’s Oatcakes Ltd, Nairn’s Stem Ginger Oat Biscuits; Island Bakery Organics Ltd, Lemon Melts; Nairn’s Oatcakes Ltd, Nairn’s Dark Chocolate Chip Oat Biscuits; Shortbread House of Edinburgh Ltd, Shortbread with Macadamia Nuts; Shortbread House of Edinburgh Ltd, Lemon Shortbread Bites; New Alliance (Edinburgh) Ltd, Your Piece Baking Co. Oatmeal Shortbread; Maclean’s Highland Bakery, Honey & Toasted Almond Scottish Shortbread; Maclean’s Highland Bakery, Luxury All Butter Scottish Shortbread; The Orchard (Biggar) Ltd, Biggar Flavour Dark Muscovado Shortbread; The Orchard (Biggar) Ltd, Biggar Flavour Ginger Shortbread; Brownings The Bakers Ltd, Luxury Shortbread; The Fat Batard Bakery, Organic Seeded Sourdough; Tower Bakery, Scottish Farl Bread; Heather Street Food, Rose Petal Donut; Marlenka Enterprises, Honey Nuggets Marlenka; Marlenka Enterprises, Honey Cake Marlenka with Walnuts; Marlenka Enterprises, Gluten-Free Honey Cake with Walnuts; Artisana, Isle of Skye Sea Salt Caramel Brownie; Artisana, Toasted Hazelnut & Isle of Skye Sea Salt Caramel Brownie; Bella Chocolate, Praline Bonbon; Bella Chocolate, Salted Caramel Chocolate Bonbon Flavour Chocolate, 47% Belgian ruby chocolate diamond filled with passionfruit and a hint of chilli; Chocolate and Love Ltd, Chocolate and Love – Panama 80% cocoa; Chocolate and Love Ltd, Chocolate and Love – Rich Dark 71% cocoa;

Chocolate and Love Ltd, Chocolate and Love – Madagascar 70% cocoa; Chocolate and Love Ltd, Chocolate and Love – Mint; Chocolate and Love Ltd, Chocolate and Love – Orange; Chocolate and Love Ltd, Chocolate and Love – Sea Salt & Caramel; Chocolate and Love Ltd, Chocolate and Love – Milk Hazelnut.

Kenmore Bakery, Traditional homemade tablet; Kenmore Bakery, Stem ginger tablet; Kerry’s Homemade Tablet Kerry’s Homemade Tablet, Original Flavour; Kerry’s Homemade Tablet, Kerry’s Homemade Tablet – Autumn Spice Flavour; Kerry’s Homemade Tablet, Kerry’s Homemade Tablet – Cardamom and Madagascan Vanilla Flavour; Aldomak Ltd Bonnie, Glen Orange & Belgian Chocolate Fudge; Cameron Confections, Cameron Tablet; Cameron Confections, Cameron Coconut Tablet; Heather Hills Farm Heather Hills Farm, Scottish Raspberry Jam; Owen’s Angus Jams, Blackcurrent and Apple; Mackays Ltd, Mackays Blueberry and Blackcurrant Preserve; Hungry Squirrel, Maple Pecan; Owen’s Angus Jams, Three Fruits Marmalade; Errichel House & Cottages / Thyme to Eat, Guava, Orange and Lime Marmalade; Mackays Ltd, Mackays Lemon and Lime Marmalade; Mackays Ltd, Mrs Bridges Fine Cut Maramlade; New Alliance (Edinburgh) Ltd, Your Piece Baking Co. Beggars Mantle Muesli; Nairn’s Oatcakes Ltd, Nairn’s Gluten Free Fruit & Seed Muesli; By The River, Coconut & Cardamom Cashew Nut Bar.

Mearns Marmalades, Chilli Chilli Bang Bang; Schoolyard Chillies, Raspberry Jam with Ghanian Chilli; Aye Pickled, Kimchi Hot Sauce; The Spice Witch, Hot Chilli Jam; Mackays Ltd, Mackays Chilli Jam; Trodden Black, Prickly Pineapple Chilli Death Jam; Mackays Ltd, Mrs Bridges Chilli Jam; Liver Health UK Ltd, Earth’s Finest Organic Virgin Coconut Oil 500ml, Just Trading Scotland (JTS), Lime Pickle; Baxters Food Group, Garner’s Pickled Cauliflower with Turmeric & Ginger; Good Nude Food, Superkraut – Supergreens with Spirulina; Aye Pickled, Kimchi; Edinburgh Fermentarium, Ginger Kraut; Trodden Black, Kimchi Deadly Preserve; Professor Pods, Bonda Ma Jacques Superhot Artisan Chilli Sauce; Professor Pods, Bahamian Goat Pepper Artisan Chilli Sauce; Succulento Green, Jalapeno Sauce; Trodden Black, Pineapple & Scotch Bonnet Dead Hot Sauce; Trodden Black, Beetroot & Birds Eye Dead Hot Sauce; Raman Spice & Flour Mills UK Ltd, Garam Masala; Blackthorn Salt, Blackthorn Salt; Annie’s Herb Kitchen, Garlic salt Fine; Shetland Sea Salt, Shetland Sea Salt; Hawkhead Whisky Smoked, Whisky Smoked Chilli Salt.

Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Cured Sumac 50g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Buffalo Ginger 50g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Black Urfa Chilli Flakes 50g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Ground Black Lime 50g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Herati Saffron 2g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree New Harvest Turmeric 50g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Nile Coriander Seeds 30g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Royal Cinnamon 50g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Silk Chilli Flakes 50g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Smoked Pimenton Paprika 50g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Turkish Oregano Buds 15g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Palmyra Flower Sugar 250g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Cobanero Chilli Flakes 30g; Bo Tree Farm, BoTree Red Salted Pepper Berries 100g; Just Trading Scotland (JTS), Organic Fairtrade Coconut Milk; Piggery Smokery, Beecon No3; Piggery Smokery, Dark Dubhloch; Piggery Smokery, PepperBackFinn; Simon Howie Foods, Premium Dry Cure Unsmoked Back Bacon; Puddledub Pork, Puddledub Unsmoked Middle Bacon; Bogrow Farm, Spicy Coppa; Bogrow Farm, Hunters’ Salami; East Coast Cured, Saucisson Sec; Great Glen Charcuterie, Mustard Seed Venison Salami; Great Glen Charcuterie, Scottish Pork Salami; Great Glen Charcuterie, Pork & Venison Chorizo; Barony Country Foods Ltd, Oak Smoked Goose Breast; Ledmacoy Turkeys, Ledmacoy Bronze Turkey; Barra Bronzes Turkeys, Barra Bronzes; Macdonald & Son, Pork Sausage; Puddledub Pork, Puddledub Plain Pork Sausage; Woodmill Game, Venison & Black Pudding Sausages; The Farmer’s Son Black Pudding & Haggis; The Farmer’s Son Scottish Lorne Sausage; Charles Macleod Ltd, Stornoway Black Pudding; Macleod & Macleod, Stornoway Black Pudding.

Simon Howie Foods, Wee Black Pudding; Scott Brothers Butchers, Horse Shoe White Pudding; Macsween of Edinburgh, Macsween Delicious Every Day Haggis; Macsween of Edinburgh, MacSween Traditonal Haggis; Macsween of Edinburgh, Waitrose Black Pudding; The Buffalo Farm, The Buffalo Farm Highland Stack; Simon Howie Foods, Original Haggis; Scott Brothers Butchers, Haggis Ball; Scott Brothers Butchers, Black Pudding; Robert Watt Butchers, RWB Breakfast Stack; Beefcake Cafe, Beefcake Mushroom, Potato and Chard pie; Jarvis Pickle Ltd, Beef and Ale Pie; Jarvis Pickle Ltd, Pork and Blue Cheese Pie; Jarvis Pickle Ltd, Moroccan Lamb Pie; Jarvis Pickle Ltd, Steak and Kidney Pie; WeeCOOK, WeeCOOK Chicken, Leek & Potato Pie; WeeCOOK, WeeCOOK Chicken & Bacon Pie; WeeCOOK, WeeCOOK Beef Bourguignon Pie; Beefcake Cafe, Beefcake Steak pie; Jarvis Pickle Ltd, Spinach and Goat Cheese Pie; Jarvis Pickle Ltd, Vegan Cauliflower Curry Pie; Jarvis Pickle Ltd, Vegan Vegetable Tagine Pie; Jarvis Pickle Ltd, Vegan Mushroom and Chestnut Pie; Brownings The Bakers Ltd, Cauliflower, Leek & Truffle Oil Pie; Breer Pie Co, Macaroni Cheese Pie; Breer Pie Co, Chicken, Ham & Leek Pie; Wark Farm Pies Beef & Cheese Wark Farm Pie; Wark Farm Pies, Lamb & Prune Wark Farm Pie; Loch Fyne Oysters Limited, Loch Fyne Bradan Orach.

St James Smokehouse (Scotland) Ltd, St James Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon – Original; St James Smokehouse (Scotland) Ltd, St James Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon With Beetroot & Blood Orange; St James Smokehouse (Scotland) Ltd, St James Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon ‘Rope Hung’ Hand Cured Traditionally Oak Smoked Long Sliced – Original; St James Smokehouse (Scotland) Ltd, St James Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon With Everything But the Bagel; The Argyll Smokery, Argyll Smoked Salmon; J. Lawrie & Sons, Jaffy’s Traditional Oak Smoked Salmon; J. Lawrie & Sons, Jaffy’s Traditional Peat Smoked Salmon; J. Lawrie & Sons, Jaffy’s whisky liqueur Oak Smoked Salmon; Ritchies of Rothesay (Bute Land Ltd), Traditional Cold Oak Smoked Salmon.

The Scottish Salmon Company, Harris and Lewis Smoked Scottish Salmon; Isle of Skye Smokehouse, Organic Cold Smoked Salmon; John Ross (Aberdeen) Ltd, Balvenie Cured Scottish Smoked Salmon; Humes Quality Aartisan Foods Orkney, Hot Oak Smoked Organic Orkney Salmon; St James Smokehouse (Scotland) Ltd, St James Scotch Reserve Oak Roasted Scottish Salmon – Original; East Neuk Kilnhouse, East Neuk Kilnhouse Hot Smoked Salmon; The Argyll Smokery, Argyll Smokey Smoked Trout; J. Lawrie & Sons, Jaffy’s Mallaig Kippers; East Neuk Kilnhouse, East Neuk Kilnhouse Hot Smoked Trout Fillets; Ritchies of Rothesay (Bute Land Ltd), Traditional Cold Oak Smoked Trout; Loch Fyne Oysters Limited, Morecambe Bay Oysters; Amity Fish Company Ltd, Panko Breaded Single Wholetail Scampi; Loch Fyne Oysters Limited, Loch Fyne Fresh Scottish Golden Shell Mussels; East Neuk Kilnhouse, East Neuk Kilnhouse Kipper Fillets; Sutherlands of Portsoy, Traditional Portsoy Kippers; Findlater’s Fine Foods, Chicken Liver Paté finished with Brandy & Port; Findlater’s Fine Foods, Duck Liver Paté with Poached Plum; Findlater’s Fine Foods, Mackerel Paté with Coriander Leaf & Lemon; Findlater’s Fine Foods, Mushroom Pate with Madeira Wine and Truffle Oil; Findlater’s Fine Foods, Avocado & Cashew Nut Pate with Mango & Chilli; Middleton of Rora Dairy Produce Ltd, Jane Mackie; Middleton of Rora Dairy Produce Ltd, Rora Dairy Traditional Greek-Style Yogurt; The Edinburgh Butter Co, Salted Cultured Butter; St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company, St Andrews Farmhouse Cheddar; The Very Lovely Sauce Company, Gingerbread Caramel Sauce; The Very Lovely Sauce Company, Liquorice Caramel Sauce; The Very Lovely Sauce Company, Hickory Smoked Caramel Sauce.

The Spice Witch, Spiced Cherries; Mackies of Scotland, Mackie’s Traditional Real Dairy Ice Cream; Mackies of Scotland, Mackie’s Organic Real Dairy Ice Cream; Equi’s Ice Cream, Equi’s Double Cream Vanilla Ice Cream; Equi’s Ice Cream, Equi’s Vanilla 98 Gelato; Equi’s Ice Cream, Equi’s Belgian Chocolate Gelato; The Orkney Creamery, Honey and Raspberry Gin Orkney Ice Cream; The Orkney Creamery, Highland Park Whisky and Marmalade Orkney Ice Cream; The Orkney Creamery, Voe Oat Stout and Bittersweet Chocolate Orkney Ice Cream; Balvenie St Ice Cream, Balvenie St Luxury Caribbean Rum Cask Whisky Ice Cream; Mackies of Scotland, Mackie’s Scottish Tablet Real Dairy Ice Cream; Mackies of Scotland, Mackie’s Salted Caramel Real Dairy Ice Cream; Jannettas Gelateria, Tayberry Gelato; Equi’s Ice Cream, Equi’s Peach & Jalapeno Gelato; Joelato, Ferdi’s Flavour; Joelato, Pistachio Gelato; Joelato, Coffee & Cardamom gelato; Equi’s Ice Cream, Equi’s Dark Chocolate Sorbet.

Just Trading Scotland (JTS), Kilombero Brown Rice; Liver Health UK Ltd, Earth’s Finest Organic Black Quinoa 340g; Swarna Spice Ltd t/a Praveen Kumar, Hyderabadi Paradise Style Dum Biryani – Chicken, with Biryani Sauce; Swarna Spice Ltd t/a Praveen Kumar, South Indian Garlic Chicken; Browns Food Group, Halls Gourmet Turkey Joint; Swarna Spice Ltd t/a Praveen Kumar, Spinach Tadka Dal; Macsween of Edinburgh, Macsween Gluten Free Scottish Veggie Crumble; Bute Island Foods, Ltd, Grated Sheese Mild Cheddar Style; Bute Island Foods, Ltd, Grated Sheese Mozzarella Style; Bute Island Foods, Ltd, Sheese Slices Mild Cheddar Style; Lazy Day Foods, Chocolate Celebration Cake; Brownings The Bakers Ltd, Sweet Potato & Lentil Korma Pie; Macsween of Edinburgh, Marks & Spencer Scottish Spiced Vegetable & Lentil Haggis.

A total of 14,113 different products were entered in 2021 from 108 countries, and 355 judges blind-tasted this year’s entries, including; Joanna Blythman, investigative journalist and food writer, cook, writer, stylist and voice of modern vegetarian cooking, Anna Jones, author, Olia Hercules, Kenny Tutt, MasterChef 2018 champion and restaurateur, food writer and cook, Xanthe Clay, presenter, author and tutor, Steven Lamb, baker and author, Martha Collison, and Kavi Thakrar from Dishoom, as well as food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and Partridges.

Socially distanced judging took place over 86 days at four venues, including Guild HQ in Gillingham, Dorset and the Guild of Fine Food’s London home, No. 42 Southwark Street, SE1.