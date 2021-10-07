Scottish craft beers to hit supermarket shelves

A celebration of Scottish craft beers is taking place in a supermarket next week.

Lidl’s Scottish Craft Beer Festival hits shelves next week, showcasing seasonal ales from just £1.29 such as a winter warming whisky-barrel aged stout, rich chocolate malts and a spiced pear saison.

Spey Valley Brewery tops the bill with a new, and exclusive to Lidl, Supernova Imperial Stout (10.5% ABV). An indulgent brew with notes of coffee, chocolate and treacle, the Speyside-made ale comes as the popularity of higher-ABV beers grows and its wax top makes it perfect for gifting.

Harviestoun’s Ola Dubh whisky barrel-aged stout (8% ABV) will return by popular demand. Aged for six months in Highland Park whisky casks, this offers a smoky, sweet beer with notes of chocolate and roasted peat.

Sticking with the indulgent theme, long-standing Lidl craft brewer, Loch Lomond Brewery, will feature in the range with an exclusive ‘What’s Your Name’ malt bomb (5.5% ABV) made using First Gold hops. Meanwhile, Drygate will bring a level of delicious decadence to the party with its Peanut Butter Chocolate Imperial Stout (7.4% ABV).

For those looking for rich toffee and dried fruits notes, Dundee-brewery 71 Brewing will feature a new baltic porter called Frontal Skies (8% ABV) – a complex, yet smooth, brew fermented with lager yeast – which is only available from Lidl stores in Scotland.

The festival will also see Grangemouth-based Hybrid Brewing beers being sold at Lidl for the first time. The brewer’s Jar Nektar (5.7% ABV) is a rustic and slightly hazy Farmhouse Saison brewed with spiced pears. Meanwhile, its Citra Storm (4.5% ABV) focusses on Citra hops to create a light and juicy pale ale with a mild bitter finish.

The range features Scottish brewers spanning the length of the country. South Scotland Broughton Brewery will be listed in the promotion with a Hopo Double IPA (7.5% ABV) alongside two brewers from as far north as Orkney – Atlas Brewing’s Atlas Latitude Pale Ale (3.9% ABV) and a Loch Strong Ale (8% ABV) from Orkney Brewery.

These will be available across all Lidl Scottish stores from 14 October while stocks last.