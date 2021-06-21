Scottish bakery chases Great British Food Award

A Scottish firm has been named as a finalist for the best bakery in the prestigious Great British Food Awards – the only Scottish bakery to be included in the category.

The Great British Food Awards were launched in 2014 to celebrate the UK’s finest food and drink, as well as the hard-working people behind the scenes, with Edinburgh’s Twelve Triangles one of the finalists.

Alongside Twelve Triangles, the Best Bakery category shortlist includes four English bakeries including one of the largest bakery groups in London, Gail’s. Other local businesses recognised in the awards include a Twelve Triangles supplier, I J Mellis in the Best Cheesemonger category.

A public vote, found at https://www.greatbritishfoodawards.com/vote, will determine the final winners with the results announced on October 18

Emily Cuddford and Rachel Morgan, founders of Twelve Triangles said: ‘It’s been quite a tricky year and a half, whilst we consider ourselves extremely lucky to remain open throughout lockdowns, the time hasn’t been without its challenges; not to mention a flood and a fire.

‘This nomination is a huge boost to us and the team, we’re delighted to be shortlisted with amazing bakeries around the UK.’

Rachel Morgan and head baker Emily Cuddeford (whose backgrounds are in Fine Art before they fell in love with baking) founded Twelve Triangles in March 2015 with their first site in Brunswick, where they baked and sold eight loaves alongside 12 hand-laminated pastries.

Six years on Rachel and Emily employ 40 staff, selling thousands of loaves and pastries weekly to their loyal customer base from their five sites in total across Edinburgh: in addition to Brunswick there is one in Dalry, one in the seaside area of Portobello, Duke Street (Kitchen Table) and the latest food store on Easter Road.

Since launch, Twelve Triangles have been nominated for several accolades including a Finalist in the Young British Foodies Awards 2019 and Shortlisted for the 2019 Olive Awards as Best Baker.

