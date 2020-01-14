Scots restaurant chases Britain’s Best Breakfast title

A Scots restaurant has been announced as one of the 16 finalists in this year’s National Breakfast & Brunch Awards.

It is the second consecutive year that Dundee’s Daisy Tasker has been named as a finalist, which sees hundreds of restaurants, hotels and pubs across the United Kingdom compete to see who serves the best dish.

Breakfast chef Ewan Allardyce will be travelling down to London to compete in the final heat, serving one of Daisy Tasker’s signature dishes – Eggs Arbroath, for the judges, then battle it out in the Technical Round using products supplied on the day.

The choice to submit Eggs Arbroath as a signature dish for the competition was an easy one, as it represents the restaurant’s ethos of creating delicious dishes inspired by the Dundee neighbourhood, and created with local, seasonal produce.

General manager Bill Burnett said: ‘At Hotel Indigo we realise just how important breakfast is to the start of our guests day. Being shortlisted for the Breakfast & Brunch Awards recognises that our care and attention in our food offer starts from breakfast, which can be overlooked by other hotels.’

The position of finalist in the National Breakfast & Brunch Awards follows the award of 2 AA Rosettes for the second year in a row.

Head chef Stewart Macaulay added: ‘The whole team are absolutely thrilled to represent Dundee at the awards. Getting to introduce local produce to a whole new audience is always exciting, and we can’t wait to bring a little bit of Dundee to London.’

The awards take place on 29 January in London.