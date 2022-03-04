Scotland’s moorland groups in Eat Game finals

Scotland’s regional moorland groups have been shortlisted in the Best Game Educator category of the prestigious Eat Game Awards 2022.

Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate businesses and individuals that go the extra mile to promote and celebrate game.

Lianne MacLennan is the national coordinator of Scotland’s regional moorland groups.

She said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be finalists! Game is a sustainable and healthy food, not only in terms of the nutritional aspects – being low in fat and high in protein – but also the fact that it is locally sourced, sustainably harvested and you can trace exactly which moor or hill it came from.

‘Across the whole of Scotland, an enormous amount of work continues to ensure that people can source game easily in their local area and understand the wider economic benefits of game, especially grouse, which supports our way of life in rural areas. We are proud to play our part.’

Scotland’s regional moorland groups continue to champion game and to educate the public about game – among the most sustainable of all meats.

Two of the flagship projects spearheaded by Scotland’s regional moorland groups include the Estates that Educate scheme and the Game for Giving initiative.

Estates that Educate offers school pupils a day on a Scottish estate with gamekeepers, shepherds and ghillies learning about traditional moorland management, moorland biodiversity and Scottish game. Children have also been offered the opportunity to cook with game and learn butchery skills. Hundreds of children take part in the events every year.

The Game for Giving initiative started in 2016, donating game-based meals to local charities, community groups and vulnerable people throughout the season.

From its initial roll-out in the Angus Glens, the initiative now also encompasses Grampian, Strathdearn and Speyside.

This season 3000 meals using Scottish game such as pheasant, grouse and partridge have been donated through the scheme.

Entrants in this year’s Eat Game awards include farmers’ market stalls, restaurants, butchers and other local producers. Previous category winners include the Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin.

The winners of the Eat Game Awards will be announced at a gala dinner on 24 March at the Nave Grand Junction London, hosted by BBC Countryfile presenter Adam Henson.