Scotland’s biggest coffee party returns

Visitors planning to attend the Glasgow Coffee Festival have their last chance to snap up an early bird ticket.

The city’s biggest caffeine kick of the year will take place at the Briggait with an all-new format on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 May.

Organised by Dear Green Coffee Roasters, the two-day event will showcase the best in the business from Scotland’s specialtiy coffee scene – with artisan roasters, top class cafés and brilliant baristas providing an unmissable feast for the senses.

As well as eye-opening demonstrations and mouth-watering masterclasses, organisers will once again be keeping visitors guessing by throwing in a few surprises throughout the weekend.

In the past they’ve hosted everything from pop-up barbershops and quirky cocktail classes, to prestigious industry competitions and exclusive film premieres.

And this year there’s an even bigger shake-up in store, with the introduction of two sessions per day, giving coffee lovers more budget-friendly ticket options and greater opportunities to attend.

Organiser Lisa Lawson said: ‘It’s all about making the Glasgow Coffee Festival more accessible. There’s a common preconception of “the coffee snob”, but the atmosphere here at the Glasgow Coffee Festival is anything but elitist.

‘Everyone is welcome to join us, taste some amazing coffee and have fun.

‘That’s why we decided to change up the format for 2020 and offer people the choice of either joining us in the morning or the afternoon (or both, of course!), therefore creating ticket options to suit all budgets. It’s Scotland’s biggest coffee party and we want as many people to enjoy it as possible.’

Faithful fans of the festival can rest assured that one thing that definitely won’t be changing this year is the organisers’ commitment to limiting the event’s environmental impact. Once again, they’re calling on visitors to bring their own reusable cup to the event to help combat the 30,000 tonnes of coffee cup waste produced in the UK each year.

Last year alone they saved a staggering 24,000 disposable cups from landfill, and this year the event sponsors, KeepCup, will return to loan reusable cups to anyone who needs to borrow one for the day.

Early bird tickets to the Glasgow Coffee Festival are available only until Saturday 7 March, and the event already looks set to sell-out as in previous years.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.gcf20.eventbrite.co.uk. Tickets start at just £8 (plus booking fee) and include admission to the event, a goody bag, one hot drink and entry into the prize draw in which you could win coffee equipment, a year’s supply of coffee and a barista training session.

All profits from the event will go directly to the nominated charities which will be announced shortly. In previous years, Glasgow Coffee Festival has raised vital funds for the likes of World Coffee Research and Glasgow City Mission.

The Glasgow Coffee Festival was founded in 2015 by Lisa Lawson.

For more information on the Glasgow Coffee Festival, head to www.glasgowcoffeefestival.com.