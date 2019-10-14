Scotch beef back on the menu in Japan

Japan may have got one over on Scotland at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday, but there was some good news for the nation in Asia.

Scotch Beef PGI, one of Scotland’s most iconic foods, is back on the menu in Japan for the first time in over 20 years.

An order of Scotch Beef PGI, supplied by West Lothian-based processor AK Stoddart’s, reached Japanese shores and its arrival was celebrated at an official showcase event in Japan as part of the Rugby World Cup celebrations.

The event, organised by Scottish Development International and supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), took place at the New Hall, situated in the British Embassy and was attended by influential Japanese retailers and food importers.

Alan Clarke, chief executive of Quality Meat Scotland said there is a fantastic opportunity for Scotch Beef in Japan – a market which is worth £127m to UK farmers over five years. He said discerning Japanese consumers have a hunger for high-value, high-quality Scotch Beef – a premium product that is renowned across the world for its excellence and taste, as well as its leading levels of traceability, assurance and welfare standards.

‘Scotch Beef was the first European red meat product to be granted the coveted European Protected Geographic Indication (PGI status) which reflects the unique provenance and quality of this product, and the farming methods behind the production of Scotch Beef are very much part of our Scottish landscape and heritage.

‘We look forward to further developing opportunities to promote and showcase Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb in Japan.

External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: ‘I’m delighted that the people of Japan can once again enjoy one of Scotland’s most iconic food products. Our red meat sector is a genuine success story and one I am committed to continue to champion at home and overseas.’

Scotch Beef became Scottish Rugby’s Official Healthy Eating Partner in January 2019. As part of the partnership, QMS will deliver a range of activities with Scottish Rugby over the year, including an initiative to raise the profile of the importance of healthy eating as part of Scottish Rugby’s schools programmes.

The Scotch Beef brand’s sustainability credentials have also been highlighted in the partnership.

For more information on the Scotch Lamb, Scotch Beef and Specially Selected Pork brands including recipes, videos and tips, visit www.scotchkitchen.com.