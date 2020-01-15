Scottish Field tries the haggis pizza – and we’re hooked!

Pizza. Haggis. Two of my favourite foodstuffs, so put them together, and you should have a winner? Absolutely!

In celebration of Burns Night, La Favorita restaurant on Leith Walk in Edinburgh have launched a pizza topped with the traditional Scottish treat in time for Burns Night on 25 January.

And, of course, as Scottish Field likes to be the home of all things Scots and Scots-related, we had to give it our taste test. It’s a resounding winner.

When you think of a pizza, the three basic ingredients are the base, cheese and a tomato sauce. Here, La Favorita have done the unthinkable and taken the tomato off the menu, so instead, we are given a topping that consists of a large helping of haggis, accompanied by red onions, sliced potatoes, super creamy mozzarella and a wee drizzle of whisky.

The combination is top notch. You really don’t miss the tomato sauce at all, as the mozzarella that covers the pizza in its place, with a delicious white sauce, is heavenly. The creaminess is just right, and there’s not too much of it to drive you to the point of overkill.

As the the haggis, it’s top notch. It’s not got too much of a kick, and instead, has the taste that you would expect from a traditional Burns supper – beautifully cooked, and leaves you wanting more.

The topping that my companion and I found most strange was the potato. At first we both raised our eyebrows at the super-thin slices – which, if fried, could have been turned into crisps – but these were a wonderful accompaniment, without being overbearing in the carb stakes, with the base already providing those. It definitely adds to the Burns Supper feel, bringing the tatties to the pizza table. The onion also goes well with the haggis, with the texture a nice contrast to the softer fare.

Talking of the pizza base, this is just the way I like it. Thin and crispy, without being too fragile, it cuts well and isn’t an overbearingly doughy foundation.

My companion and I both had the 12 inch pizza, and while we started with gusto, we were both feeling rather full.

However, I wasn’t complaining, and felt I could go with a dessert. My companion opted for a coffee.

For dessert, I opted for sundae. After much consideration, I chose the Coppa Rocher, a chocolate and hazelnut ice cream drizzled with Nutella, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with nibbed nuts and a crumbled wafer.

It was superb. I love my ice cream, and this was just what I wanted. The ice cream was beautiful and creamy and the topping was just perfect. I love the Nutella drizzling, and the wafers were wonderful. I would have this every time I go.

The Burns Night celebratory pizza will be available from La Favorita restaurant on Leith Walk and across La Favorita Delivered venues for in-store, delivery or collection at the price of £13.95 and available until February 2 (inclusive).

To order the haggis pizza online visit: https://www.lafavoritadelivered.com/

To book a table at La Favorita restaurant visit HERE