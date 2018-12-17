Watch how to make your own tasty clootie dumpling

Christmas is coming, and our kitchens will more than likely see more use than usual as we prepare for the big day.

We are delighted to present three video recipes from the award-winning Wendy Barrie, in the run up to the big day. Today, we present clootie dumpling.

Wendy explained: ‘Clootie dumpling gets its name from the cloth it is boiled in; cloot is Scots for cloth.

‘Many people have fond memories of their grandmothers making it and this is my Granny’s original recipe.’

2018/9 Winner Thistle Regional Ambassador, Central, Fife & Tayside, Wendy is a highly respected campaigner for local sustainable food, popular cookery show presenter and food writer.

She is the founder and director of the award-winning www.scottishfoodguide.scot and www.scottishcheesetrail.com.

Wendy is leader in Scotland for Slow Food Ark of Taste and Slow Food Chef Alliance Member.