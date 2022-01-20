Try this haggis-spiced crème brule recipe at home

Fancy something different for Burns Night? We’ve got a haggis-spiced crème brulee recipe for you!

This was created with Atholl Brose ice cream by Scott Davies, Head Chef at The Three Chimneys on Skye.

Scott said: ‘For me, the true spices of haggis are coriander seeds, mace, nutmeg and black pepper. These flavours naturally work well with cream, caramel, whisky, and apple. The spices really make this dessert sing, giving depth of flavour and a warming spice – perfect for this time of year.

‘Atholl Brose is a Scottish liqueur, which is made of oats (brose), honey, whisky and sometimes cream. It’s usually drunk at Hogmanay. It is not known for how long Scottish folk have been drinking Atholl Brose but the earliest recorded recipe dates back to 1475. We have used the flavours and ingredients and adapted into an ice cream.’

Serving the best of Skye, land and sea, The Three Chimneys is based within an original Skye croft house and is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder.

Diners can opt to stay in one of six bedrooms in the adjacent House Over-By.

Founded by Scots-born international hotelier, Gordon Campbell Gray, The Three Chimneys is part of the Wee Hotel Company, which also includes The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin in Argyll.

