Try this cod roe recipe whilst it’s still available

Something that your grandparents may remember eating is cod roe, the eggs of the cod fish – mousse-like, mildly sea flavoured, and delicious.

In those days it was very much a case of them not wanting to waste anything nutritious, but as an ingredient now cod roe is less well known, with many people unsure how to cook and enjoy it.

It is very easy to prepare and is really something of a delicacy now. Remember though, it’s only in season in January and early February, so why not try it as soon as you can.

For ease, buy ready-cooked roe from a good fish shop. Most decent fishmongers will have some in stock.

This recipe has been created by Willie Little, award winning fishmongers, Fish in Crieff, and Little’s Restaurant, Blairgowrie. For more details visit www.littlesrestaurant.com.