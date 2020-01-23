Try this cod roe recipe whilst it’s still available
Sauted cod roe
- 200g cod roe per person
- 100g capers
- 200g butter
- ½ lemon
- Chopped parsley
- Pinch of pepper
- Heat the pan - but not too hot. Melt half the butter and gently place the cod roe, cook for two minutes, turn, and cook for two more minutes.
- Add the remaining butter and allow to froth, then add the capers, chopped parsley, pinch of pepper and a squeeze of the lemon. Cod roe does not need salt.
Recipe © Little's Restaurant | http://www.littlesrestaurant.com
Something that your grandparents may remember eating is cod roe, the eggs of the cod fish – mousse-like, mildly sea flavoured, and delicious.
In those days it was very much a case of them not wanting to waste anything nutritious, but as an ingredient now cod roe is less well known, with many people unsure how to cook and enjoy it.
It is very easy to prepare and is really something of a delicacy now. Remember though, it’s only in season in January and early February, so why not try it as soon as you can.
For ease, buy ready-cooked roe from a good fish shop. Most decent fishmongers will have some in stock.
This recipe has been created by Willie Little, award winning fishmongers, Fish in Crieff, and Little’s Restaurant, Blairgowrie. For more details visit www.littlesrestaurant.com.