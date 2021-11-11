Try these Aubergine Parmigiana rolls at home

Over the next few days, we’re going to bring you some delicious recipes from Mutti.

Mutti, the Italian tomato brand, has announced Hannah Such from Kilburn, London, as the winner of its exciting nationwide cooking competition.

Mutti’s mission is to raise the tomato to its highest expression and this contest challenged consumers across the UK to do exactly that by creating a three-course tomato-based menu using the Mutti Essentials range.

Inspired by Mutti’s Pomodorino d’oro award which is presented to the famer who supplies the best quality produce each year, this new culinary competition recognises and rewards the best tomato cook. Menus were judged on hero’ing the tomato, originality, presentation, menu appeal and taste.

Hannah wowed the esteemed panel of chef judges, including Ben Tish, Paul Foster, Gabriella Margiotta and Head Chef at Mutti, Italy, Carlo Casoni, with her tomato-based three-course menu at the live MasterChef-style final which took place at Sauce, by The Langham, London on 8th November 2021. Hannah not only picked up the coveted title of Golden Tomato Cook, but she’s also won the incredible star prize of a trip to the food valley in Parma, Ital*, the home of Mutti.

Hannah’s winning three-course tomato-based menu included – Starter: Aubergine Parmigiana Rolls with Basil Oil – hero’ing Mutti Polpa; Main: ‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti – hero’ing Mutti Passata; Dessert: Fig, Pistachio and Tomato Tartlets – hero’ing Mutti Double Concentrated Puree.