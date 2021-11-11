Try these Aubergine Parmigiana rolls at home
Aubergine Parmigiana rolls with basil oil
- Aubergine Rolls: 1 large aubergine
- 400g tin of Mutti Polpa Finely Chopped Tomatoes
- 1 onion (finely diced)
- 2 cloves of garlic (crushed)
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- 1/2 stock cube
- 5g cornflour
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 125g mozzarella
- 30g parmesan
- Basil Oil: 1 large bunch of basil
- 1/2 cup of sunflower oil
- 1/2 cup of olive oil
- For the oil, blanch the basil in boiling water for 10 seconds. Put into ice cold water straight after to stop the cooking process. Blitz together the basil and oils in a food processor then strain through a sieve lined with a cheesecloth. Leave aside until ready to use later
- For the sauce heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a large pan, then add the onion and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add the Mutti Polpa Chopped Tomatoes then cook for a further 5 minutes. Crumble in the stock cube, then add the oregano, sugar and season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes. Mix the cornflour with 1 tbsp of water then add to the pan. Stir until combined and let it cook for another couple of minutes until reduced and thickened
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6. Heat a large frying pan or griddle pan with the remaining olive oil. Thinly slice the aubergines lengthways and season on both sides. Fry in batches for around 2-3 mins each side until golden and soft. Drain on kitchen paper
- Lay one of the pieces of aubergine flat on a plate, then spread over 1 tbsp of the tomato sauce and 10g of mozzarella. Roll it up tightly then add to an ovenproof dish. Continue with the rest of the slices
- Once all the rolls are in the dish, spoon over the remaining sauce and mozzarella. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Spoon a couple of the rolls onto a plate, then finish with grated parmesan and the basil oil
Recipe © Mutti | https://mutti-parma.com/en/
Over the next few days, we’re going to bring you some delicious recipes from Mutti.
Mutti, the Italian tomato brand, has announced Hannah Such from Kilburn, London, as the winner of its exciting nationwide cooking competition.
Mutti’s mission is to raise the tomato to its highest expression and this contest challenged consumers across the UK to do exactly that by creating a three-course tomato-based menu using the Mutti Essentials range.
Inspired by Mutti’s Pomodorino d’oro award which is presented to the famer who supplies the best quality produce each year, this new culinary competition recognises and rewards the best tomato cook. Menus were judged on hero’ing the tomato, originality, presentation, menu appeal and taste.
Hannah wowed the esteemed panel of chef judges, including Ben Tish, Paul Foster, Gabriella Margiotta and Head Chef at Mutti, Italy, Carlo Casoni, with her tomato-based three-course menu at the live MasterChef-style final which took place at Sauce, by The Langham, London on 8th November 2021. Hannah not only picked up the coveted title of Golden Tomato Cook, but she’s also won the incredible star prize of a trip to the food valley in Parma, Ital*, the home of Mutti.
Hannah’s winning three-course tomato-based menu included – Starter: Aubergine Parmigiana Rolls with Basil Oil – hero’ing Mutti Polpa; Main: ‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti – hero’ing Mutti Passata; Dessert: Fig, Pistachio and Tomato Tartlets – hero’ing Mutti Double Concentrated Puree.