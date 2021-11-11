An alternative to Glasgow’s Christmas market revealed

Glasgow’s Christmas market in George Square has been cancelled for 2021, but an alternative is being promised on the other side of the River Clyde.

The temperature has dropped, and while snow hasn’t landed, yet, Glasgow’s biggest Winter Village will arrive in the city from November 25 2021 until January 2 2022.

Promising festive fun for all, Cranside Winter Village is the place to be seen this Christmas. The huge Winter Village will open for six weeks only, and will offer the ideal tonic for those disappointed that Glasgow’s Christmas Market at George Square won’t be taking place this year.

Cranside Kitchen iss been given the ultimate Christmas makeover. Festive garlands and foliage, fairy lights, mini Christmas trees and of course heater stands to keep that Glasgow Winter chill at bay. There’s even a giant Christmas tree to create and capture your most magical ‘instagrammable moment’ with your loved ones.

Throughout the festive season Cranside Winter Village Stage will host a variety of live entertainment with our resident DJs playing disco and club classics every weekend as well as Christmas drag brunch events.

Foodies can still enjoy a choice of up to seven restaurants available on the Cranside app including Romanos, Halloumi, Kilmurry & Co and XI’AN and two new festive inspired food market stalls offering hot drinks, hot dogs and hot donuts!

Featuring a variety of snug indoor and outdoor seating areas, Glasgow’s most Instagrammable Christmas offers something for everyone from traditional mulled wines and ciders, Winter cocktails and boozy hot chocolate.

Be the envy of village party revellers, by securing a space in the private Kopparberg Cable Car Cabin, the trendy capsule seats four people and has been customised with fresh upholstery and subtle lighting for warmth and comfort – and hot cider on tap!

What’s more festive than your own private Igloo? It’s time to make the most of the changing, as the nights grow colder, feast on your favourite Cranside dishes alongside indulgent Igloo specials and bask in a luxurious haven with comfy seating and warm rugs whilst clinking glasses of champagne in celebration.

Fear not, the snow, the wind or the rain won’t stop you from enjoying a night (or day) out at the Cranside Winter Village. If you’re not quite brave enough to brace the cold, the Hygge Lounge offers an enclosed space and a cosy atmosphere, fully undercover for a sheltered night out with heaters and blankets to keep you snug – because why should the typical Scottish weather stop you from enjoying a great Christmas night out.

It’s sure to be a sell out so make sure you sign up for first access: www.cransidekitchen.co.uk/wintervillage

Cranside Winter Village will open from noon until 11pm daily at 28 Tunnel St, Glasgow, G3 8HL from Thursday November 25 until Sunday January 2 2022.

Find out more HERE.