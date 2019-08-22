Time to try a rabbit and bacon terrine
Rabbit and bacon terrine (serves four)
- 600g rabbit meat diced into 1cm cubes
- 125g coarse minced pork belly
- 25ml cognac
- 50g Pork Fat
- 50g Pancetta
- 125g mixed rabbit livers and kidneys (diced into 5cm cubes and kept in fridge)
- 350ml white wine
- 50g shallots, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic (crushed)
- 1 bay leaf
- Bunch of finely chopped rosemary leaves
- 25/30 thin slices pancetta to line terrine
- Terrine mould to hold approx 1 litre
- 4 smoked teal breasts, sliced thinly
- Marinate rabbit meat and pork belly mince in cognac for 1 hour. Put garlic and shallots in a pan with white wine, bring to boil, set alight and allow to flame.
- Reduce to a syrup and remove from heat.Add rosemary, leave to cool, remove bay leaf. Mix marinated rabbit and pork with all other ingredients and check seasoning.
- Line terrine mould with sliced pancetta, making sure there is enough hanging over the edges to fold over the terrine once filled. Pack terrine mix into the mould, firmly avoiding air pockets and dome in the centre.
- Fold over remaining pancetta, tucking in and trimming off excess. Wrap whole terrine in clingfilm and press to remove air pockets.
- Cover with foil and place in a dish with sides at least same height as mould. Fill with warm water almost to top of mould and place in oven preheated to 120c or Gas3 and cook for approx 1 hour (the centre of the terrine should reach 55c).
- Remove from oven, turn upside down and lay weights on top of terrine and wrap together with clingfilm. Leave in fridge overnight.
- To serve, slide knife all the way round to release the terrine and tap base firmly. Scrape off any fat or jelly and wipe clean with kitchen roll. Keep the jelly as it is a concentrated stock for sauces. Should keep up to a week if wrapped and in the fridge.
Game is very much the order of the day at East Haugh House hotel near Pitlochry.
Its head chef/patron is Neil McGown.
An energetic 69-year-old, he still stalks, with venison regularly on the menu in the hotel’s Two Sisters Restaurant (named after McGown’s daughters Emma and Sophie, who is herself an enthusiastic angler and shot), but it is his love of game shooting which is really evident on the plate.
‘I love getting out on the hill, and there are few more productive shoots in Scotland than the area around us,’ he says.
‘East Haugh House actually started life 350 years ago as a shooting lodge on the Atholl Estate so it’s particularly appropriate that we often shoot on Atholl Estates. It’s hugely varied terrain that provides us with grouse, partridge and pheasant, while there are lots of local shoots from which we can buy duck and pigeon, plus more seasonal birds like woodcock and snipe, plus rabbit and hare.’