Time to try a rabbit and bacon terrine

Game is very much the order of the day at East Haugh House hotel near Pitlochry.

Its head chef/patron is Neil McGown.

An energetic 69-year-old, he still stalks, with venison regularly on the menu in the hotel’s Two Sisters Restaurant (named after McGown’s daughters Emma and Sophie, who is herself an enthusiastic angler and shot), but it is his love of game shooting which is really evident on the plate.

‘I love getting out on the hill, and there are few more productive shoots in Scotland than the area around us,’ he says.

‘East Haugh House actually started life 350 years ago as a shooting lodge on the Atholl Estate so it’s particularly appropriate that we often shoot on Atholl Estates. It’s hugely varied terrain that provides us with grouse, partridge and pheasant, while there are lots of local shoots from which we can buy duck and pigeon, plus more seasonal birds like woodcock and snipe, plus rabbit and hare.’