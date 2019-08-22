Monument to Bonnie Prince Charlie’s ‘preserver’ restored

A monument to Flora MacDonald which describes her as the ‘Preserver of Prince Charles Edward Stuart’ has been restored.

The Skye landmark has been restored, thanks to the efforts of Kilmuir Community Council in partnership with the Highland Council.

The Flora MacDonald monument is in Kilmuir burial ground located on the Trotternish peninsula of the north west coast of the Isle of Skye. The monument commemorates her actions in helping Charles Edward Stuart escape government troops after the Battle of Culloden in April 1746. After emigrating to North Carolina USA, she later returned to Skye – died in 1790 and is buried in Kilmuir Cemetery.

The inscription on the tall Celtic cross monument states:

‘Flora MacDonald. Preserver of Prince Charles Edward Stuart. Her name will be mentioned in history and if courage and fidelity be virtues mentioned with honour.’

Chair of Kilmuir Community Council, Stephen Varwell said: ‘The community council help with local fundraising and activities to assist with the upkeep and enhancement of this important landmark, which is well visited by tourists. Over the past two of years we have spent several thousand pounds repairing the stone boundary wall.

‘We’ve now had the Flora MacDonald monument cleaned thanks to the efforts of The Highland Council and to donations from Clan Donald Lands Trust (£500) and the Flora MacDonald College in North Carolina ($626).’

Highland Councillor John Gordon, Isle of Skye and Raasay committee chair added: ‘Highland Council was delighted to collaborate with Kilmuir Community Council and support their restoration project of the Flora MacDonald monument. We organised the procurement of specialist contractor Jon Hearach Memorial Ltd and are very pleased with the resultant works.

‘A huge thank you goes to Kilmuir Community Council, the Clan Donald Lands Trust and the Flora MacDonald College for making the restoration of this culturally significant memorial possible.’