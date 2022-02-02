The Krabby Patty’s secret recipe revealed
The Krabby Patty (serves 4)
- 500g skinned salmon fillets
- 300g raw peeled prawns
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp fresh dill
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 tbsp flour
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 4 tbsp mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp tomato ketchup
- 2 tbsp Sriracha chilli sauce
- 4 large gherkins
- 1 white onion
- 100g flour (plus extra for dusting)
- Sparkling Water
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- Vegetable Oil, for frying
- 2 little gem lettuce
- 2 lemons
- 4 brioche burger buns
- 25g salted butter
- For the burgers, take 400g of salmon and 150g of prawns and blend to a coarse mince in the food processor. Take the rest of the salmon and prawns and chop finely. Add both to a bowl and add the mustard, dill, salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands and form into four separate patties.
- Heat 1 tbps of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, add the patties to the pan and cook on one side for approximately three minutes or until golden brown. Flip the patties and cook for another three minutes or until cooked through. Finish in the pan with a good squeeze of lemon.
- For the special sauce, mix all the ingredients into a bowl and refrigerate.
- For the fried pickles and onions, slice the gherkins into coins and the onions into rings. Season with a pinch of salt and leave for 15 minutes to drain on kitchen paper. Toss the gherkins and onions into seasoned flour, and then shake off the excess to leave them lightly dusted.
- In the large bowl, add the smoked paprika, salt and pepper to 100g of flour and then slowly add cold sparkling water, stirring continuously. Add enough water to create a light batter thick enough to coat the pickles and onions.
- Preheat oil in a deep fryer or heavy saucepan until 180 degrees celsius, coat the pickles and onions in the batter, and then carefully drop the pickles and onions into the fryer. Fry until golden and crisps, and then remove to a cooling rack to allow the oil to drain. Season with salt and pepper.
- For the buns, preheat a large frying pan or griddle, until smoking hot. Toast the buns on both sides until lightly charred. Melt the butter and brush over the toasted buns.
- To assemble the burgers, add a good spoonful of special sauce to both cut sides of the bun, add the patties to the bottom bun, stack with the fried pickles and onions, top with shredded little gem lettuce, squeeze over some lemon, and finish with the top bun. Serve hot.
Recipe © Wren Kitchens | https://www.wrenkitchens.com/
Do you ever find yourself watching your favourite film or TV show, and wish that you could recreate one of the dishes they’re enjoying?
Wren Kitchens previously put a call out for YOU to make a fictional delicacy, from Buddy’s Candy Pasta in Elf, to Krabby Patties from SpongeBob SquarePants and had many wonderful entries.
You can now get even more creative in the kitchen and make a gourmet edition of your favourite fictional delicacies.
Wren partnered with the MasterChef 2020 Champion Thomas Frake, to create recipes inspired by the Friends’ Shepherd’s Pie Trifle (don’t worry, there’s no actual beef and mash really!), the iconic Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants, and the intimidating yet delicious chocolate cake made famous by Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda.
Today we present the Krabby Patty – the recipe for which the villainous Plankton is always trying to steal!
Inspired by The Krusty Krab restaurant’s special, this tantalising burger will submerge you in an ocean of wonderful flavours; from the undeniably delectable salmon and prawn, to the delicious special sauce.