The Krabby Patty’s secret recipe revealed

Do you ever find yourself watching your favourite film or TV show, and wish that you could recreate one of the dishes they’re enjoying?

Wren Kitchens previously put a call out for YOU to make a fictional delicacy, from Buddy’s Candy Pasta in Elf, to Krabby Patties from SpongeBob SquarePants and had many wonderful entries.

You can now get even more creative in the kitchen and make a gourmet edition of your favourite fictional delicacies.

Wren partnered with the MasterChef 2020 Champion Thomas Frake, to create recipes inspired by the Friends’ Shepherd’s Pie Trifle (don’t worry, there’s no actual beef and mash really!), the iconic Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants, and the intimidating yet delicious chocolate cake made famous by Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda.

Today we present the Krabby Patty – the recipe for which the villainous Plankton is always trying to steal!

Inspired by The Krusty Krab restaurant’s special, this tantalising burger will submerge you in an ocean of wonderful flavours; from the undeniably delectable salmon and prawn, to the delicious special sauce.