‘That’ trifle from Friends – but made edible!

We continue to bring you recipes from your favourite TV shows and films this week, so you can recreate the dishes they’re enjoying in your own home.

Wren Kitchens previously put a call out for YOU to make a fictional delicacy, from Buddy’s Candy Pasta in Elf, to Krabby Patties from SpongeBob SquarePants and had many wonderful entries.

You can now get even more creative in the kitchen and make a gourmet edition of your favourite fictional delicacies.

Wren partnered with the MasterChef 2020 Champion Thomas Frake, to create recipes inspired by the Friends’ Shepherd’s Pie Trifle (don’t worry, there’s no actual beef and mash really!), the iconic Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants, and the intimidating yet delicious chocolate cake made famous by Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda.

Today we present an iconic dish from classic TV series Friends.

The sixth season episode The One Where Ross Got High sees Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel making a trifle, when she makes half a shepherd’s pie and half a trifle, because the cookbook pages got stuck together.

Unlike the Friends gang, you don’t have to worry about beef and mash in this take, but can instead enjoy the creamy flavours paired cleverly with sharp coffee and delicious brownie.