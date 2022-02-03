‘That’ trifle from Friends – but made edible!
The Friends 'Shepherd’s Pie' Trifle (Serves 4)
- 2 large chocolate brownies or chocolate muffins
- 25ml cold espresso coffee
- 200ml double cream
- 200ml whole milk
- 2 eggs
- 50g icing sugar
- 400ml double cream
- 100g icing sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla paste
- For the base, crumble the chocolate brownies or muffings into a bowl. Pour over the cold coffee, stir and leave to soak for 15 minutes in the fridge.
- For the custard, over a low heat, bring the cream and the milk to a slimmer in a saucepan. Do not let it boil. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs and the icing sugar together in a bowl.
- Pour over the hot cream and milk, whisking continuously, to temper the eggs. Return the mixture to a saucepan and stir continously until the custard thickens. Be careful not to let the custard catch on the bottom of the pan. Once thickened, add the dark chocolate to the custard and stir to melt through until dark and glossy. Refrigerate for at least two hours.
- For the topping, add the cream to a stand mixer or bowl andn sift over the sugar. Add the vanilla paste and whisky vigorously until stuff. Do not go beyond th estiff peak stage, or you risk splitting the cream into butter and buttermilk. Transfer the whipped cream to a piping bag and refrigerate.
- To assemble, divide the coffee-soaked crumble between four small trifle glasses, spoon over the cold custard, pipe over the whipped cream, and then refrigerate for another 30 minutes before serving.
We continue to bring you recipes from your favourite TV shows and films this week, so you can recreate the dishes they’re enjoying in your own home.
Wren Kitchens previously put a call out for YOU to make a fictional delicacy, from Buddy’s Candy Pasta in Elf, to Krabby Patties from SpongeBob SquarePants and had many wonderful entries.
You can now get even more creative in the kitchen and make a gourmet edition of your favourite fictional delicacies.
Wren partnered with the MasterChef 2020 Champion Thomas Frake, to create recipes inspired by the Friends’ Shepherd’s Pie Trifle (don’t worry, there’s no actual beef and mash really!), the iconic Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants, and the intimidating yet delicious chocolate cake made famous by Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda.
Today we present an iconic dish from classic TV series Friends.
The sixth season episode The One Where Ross Got High sees Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel making a trifle, when she makes half a shepherd’s pie and half a trifle, because the cookbook pages got stuck together.
Unlike the Friends gang, you don’t have to worry about beef and mash in this take, but can instead enjoy the creamy flavours paired cleverly with sharp coffee and delicious brownie.