An exciting season of plays – and a chance to write

A Play, a Pie and a Pint is ready to tell the Stories of Scotland as its new spring season has been announced, along with a new writing award.

Adam & Eve, an Acid Bath Killer and a Doric Jukebox Musical feature in a season that will tell stories from across Scotland, as the David MacLennan Award for New Writing is relaunched.

From the Highlands to the Islands, through Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, across The Borders, via Perth and Kinross and Dumfries and Galloway – for the first time ever, A Play, A Pie and a Pint will tell stories from regions across Scotland, in a season co-presented with The Traverse, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Beacon Arts Centre, Mull Theatre and Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival.

Across 20 different productions, PPP will capture the comedy and drama of Scottish voices from every corner of the country, before culminating in the mini-musical SCOTS from Noisemaker, the creators of the critically-acclaimed, smash-hit show, Oor Wullie.

PPP’s Spring 2022 Season features a host of critically-acclaimed and internationally-renowned writers debuting brand-new work. In the mix are Peter McDougall, who invites us into the underworld of Glasgow’s forgotten people in The Ticket Meister, and David Ireland, who examines the choice between family responsibility and the potential that the future holds in Not Now, alongside DC Jackson, who brings us his first play in eight years with the schlocky, gory romp, I Dissolved My Love in a Bath of Acid.

Meanwhile, Cathy Forde imagines the power of music upon memory in the tear-jerking Hello in There, Maryam Hamidi urgently explores what is lost in translation between asylum seekers and the home office in the searing The Words, whilst Graeme Rooney, creator of The Ginge, the Geordie and the Geek and star of The Play That Goes Wrong, unveils the political intrigue of professional bowling in the comedy of manners, Absolute Bowlocks!

Moreover, the Spring 2022 Season features exceptional directors at the top of their games, including Johnny McKnight (associate artist at the National Theatre of Scotland), April Chamberlain (former Artistic Director of PPP), Mark Thomson (former artistic director of the Lyceum Theatre), Joe Douglas (former artistic director of Newcastle’s Live Theatre), Rebecca Atkinson-Lord (artistic director of Mull Theatre), Douglas Irvine (artistic director of Visible Fictions) and A Play, A Pie and A Pint’s artistic director, Jemima Levick.

PPP is proud to be intensifying its efforts to platform new and early career writers. This Season, Dani Heron tells a tale of mortality disrupting an ordinary woman’s ordinary life in her debut play, Ten Things to Do Before You Die; JD Stewart delves into the path of true love not taken in the rom-com Daniel Getting Married; Erin McGee’s Mooning, set within a mysterious cult, highlights the comforts of fantasy versus the hard truths of reality; AyeTunes! will stage a Doric Jukebox Musical in their first produced show, My Doric Diary; Patricia Panther asks how much we really know about our bodies in her kaleidoscopic debut play, The Body Electrician; David Gerow puts a devilishly modern twist on the story of Adam and Eve in The Infernal Serpent, our first artistic partnership with Dumfries & Galloway Arts Festival; and Belle Jones shines a light on a struggling Highlands community in Inheritance, our first collaboration with An Tobar & Mull Theatre.

Finally, exciting opportunities are on the horizon, as the team at A Play, A Pie and a Pint will be on the look-out throughout 2022 for first time writers as they relaunch the David MacLennan Award.

Named in honour of PPP’s founder, the Award aims to uncover new writing talent by providing first-time writers with the opportunity to have their work professionally developed and produced, before being presented for the first time on stage at A Play, A Pie and A Pint.

Full details on eligibility and how to submit your script for submission can be found HERE.

Artistic director Jemima Levick said: ‘We are delighted to bring you a season of work from right across Scotland. Since joining PPP I’ve been amazed by the endless pool of talent here, so it felt exiting to draw those stories and artists into Glasgow’s West End.

‘After the last couple of years, reaching into stories and places known and unknown feels more important than ever, and I can’t wait to take our audiences with us on a journey all over Scotland.’

For more information on A Play, A Pie and a Pint, visit HERE.