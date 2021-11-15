Tasty tartlets that make for a yummy dessert

Today we bring you our final recipe in association with Mutti, this time for a dessert.

Mutti, the Italian tomato brand, has announced Hannah Such from Kilburn, London, as the winner of its nationwide cooking competition.

Mutti’s mission is to raise the tomato to its highest expression and this contest challenged consumers across the UK to do exactly that by creating a three-course tomato-based menu using the Mutti Essentials range.

Inspired by Mutti’s Pomodorino d’oro award, this new culinary competition recognises and rewards the best tomato cook. Menus were judged on hero’ing the tomato, originality, presentation, menu appeal and taste.

Hannah’s winning three-course tomato-based menu included – Starter: Aubergine Parmigiana Rolls with Basil Oil – hero’ing Mutti Polpa; Main: ‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti – hero’ing Mutti Passata; Dessert: Fig, Pistachio and Tomato Tartlets – hero’ing Mutti Double Concentrated Puree.

Hannah said: ‘I’m incredibly proud to win. It’s a big confidence boost, proving to myself that I am a good cook. I believe the quality of the ingredients is what makes the best dishes, hence why I use Mutti.

‘I am so excited about the trip to the food valley in Parma. I can’t wait to explore the home of Mutti and spend time with Mutti head chef Carlo – it’s going to be an incredible experience.’

Today we bring you the recipe for her dessert, the Fig, Pistachio and Tomato Tartlets.