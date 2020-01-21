Our recipe of the day is a pea panna cotta

With its seafood bias and focus on quality produce, Craig Millar’s @16 West End in St Monans will hook your attention and reel you in.

For someone whose mum used to call him the fussiest eater ever, Craig Millar has clearly changed his ways. ‘Now I’d eat anything – apart from celery and peppers,’ laughs the man who is now a chef. ‘To actually eat a raw pepper – I still couldn’t do it.’

Peppers aside, Millar has made his mark with his modern, welcoming restaurant Craig Millar @16 West End – which holds 2AA Rosettes – in the pretty former fi shing village of St Monans in Fife’s East Neuk.

Dundee-born Millar has owned the restaurant for fi ve years. Prior to that he was in partnership with Tim Butler, whose family were the original owners. ‘I started as head chef, and a few years into that I got the chance to buy into the restaurant. We opened a second place in St Andrews, called The Seafood Restaurant. I had a partnership with Tim for 13 years and in June 2011 we decided to go our separate ways.’

(This recipe was originally published in March 2016)