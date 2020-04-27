Marinated White Fish with Hearts of Palm and Passion Fruit

Michelin-starred chef Stephane Gortina leads the team at The Legian Seminyak’s restaurants and bars: The Restaurant, The Pool Bar and The Ocean Champagne Bar.

Chef Gortina’s favourite dish is an exotic and colourful dish: Marinated Mahi Mahi with hearts of Palm and a Passion Fruit sauce and Gortina has shared the recipe for keen foodies to make at home. This dish would also work with snapper or sea bass if Mahi Mahi is not available.

One of the finest hotels in Indonesia, The Legian Seminyak, Bali is world-renowned for its exceptional culinary offerings. Arguably the best ocean-front dining destination in Bali, The Restaurant showcases a contemporary cuisine with a twist of Asian flavours and focuses on using local, organic and sustainable ingredients.