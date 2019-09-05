Have you every tried a delicious pork souvlaki?

Putting pork on our tables is the aim of a new campaign with Specially Selected Pork.

As part of Quality Meat Scotland’s Go Places with Pork campaign, a series of recipes that combine one of Scotland’s best-loved ingredients with flavours from other countries are available on the Scotch Kitchen website.

Today, we present a recipe for Pork Souvlaki.

Quality Meat Scotland’s marketing manager Kirsty Fox, said: ‘Consumers can be confident that the meat has come from selected Scottish farms where high production methods and animal welfare standards, which are assured by the Scottish SPCA, are a priority.

‘When selecting pork, make sure to look out for Specially Selected Pork logo in supermarkets and at local butchers.’

Find the full range of simple and delicious recipes at www.scotchkitchen.com.