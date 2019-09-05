Have you every tried a delicious pork souvlaki?
Pork Souvlaki (Serves four)
- 500g leg of pork or diced pork leg
- 2 x cloves garlic
- 2 x peppers
- 50ml lemon juice
- 50ml rapeseed oil
- 1 x tsp dried oregano
- Black pepper
- Salad: 100g cooked white long grain rice
- 3 x large vine tomatoes
- A third of a cucumber
- 1 x red onion
- 150g feta cheese
- Fresh basil
- 4 x metal or wooden long kebab sticks
- Soak wooden skewers in water
- Cut the pork into medium size chunks. Peel and mince the garlic.
- Put the oil, lemon juice, garlic and dried oregano into a large bowl, season with some black pepper. Drop the chunks into the oil bowl and mix well
- Marinate for a couple of hours, or if possible overnight
- Chop the peppers into chunks, try to keep them the same size as the pork.
- Thread the pork and the peppers onto the skewers
- Preheat the grill to high and grill the kebabs for 15 minutes, turning as you grill
- For the salad: Finely chop the red onion, cucumber and tomatoes add to the rice, crumble over the feta and mix well
- Serve the souvlaki on a bed of the salad – tear over some basil leaves and serve
Putting pork on our tables is the aim of a new campaign with Specially Selected Pork.
As part of Quality Meat Scotland’s Go Places with Pork campaign, a series of recipes that combine one of Scotland’s best-loved ingredients with flavours from other countries are available on the Scotch Kitchen website.
Today, we present a recipe for Pork Souvlaki.
Quality Meat Scotland’s marketing manager Kirsty Fox, said: ‘Consumers can be confident that the meat has come from selected Scottish farms where high production methods and animal welfare standards, which are assured by the Scottish SPCA, are a priority.
‘When selecting pork, make sure to look out for Specially Selected Pork logo in supermarkets and at local butchers.’
Find the full range of simple and delicious recipes at www.scotchkitchen.com.