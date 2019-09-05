Have you every tried a delicious pork souvlaki?

By Kenny Smith - 5th September 2019
Pork Souvlaki

Pork Souvlaki (Serves four)

Ingredients Instructions
  • 500g leg of pork or diced pork leg
  • 2 x cloves garlic
  • 2 x peppers
  • 50ml lemon juice
  • 50ml rapeseed oil
  • 1 x tsp dried oregano
  • Black pepper
  • Salad: 100g cooked white long grain rice
  • 3 x large vine tomatoes
  • A third of a cucumber
  • 1 x red onion
  • 150g feta cheese
  • Fresh basil
  • 4 x metal or wooden long kebab sticks
  • Soak wooden skewers in water
  • Cut the pork into medium size chunks. Peel and mince the garlic.
  • Put the oil, lemon juice, garlic and dried oregano into a large bowl, season with some black pepper. Drop the chunks into the oil bowl and mix well
  • Marinate for a couple of hours, or if possible overnight
  • Chop the peppers into chunks, try to keep them the same size as the pork.
  • Thread the pork and the peppers onto the skewers
  • Preheat the grill to high and grill the kebabs for 15 minutes, turning as you grill
  • For the salad: Finely chop the red onion, cucumber and tomatoes add to the rice, crumble over the feta and mix well
  • Serve the souvlaki on a bed of the salad – tear over some basil leaves and serve

Putting pork on our tables is the aim of a new campaign with Specially Selected Pork.

As part of Quality Meat Scotland’s Go Places with Pork campaign, a series of recipes that combine one of Scotland’s best-loved ingredients with flavours from other countries are available on the Scotch Kitchen website.

Today, we present a recipe for Pork Souvlaki.

Quality Meat Scotland’s marketing manager Kirsty Fox, said: ‘Consumers can be confident that the meat has come from selected Scottish farms where high production methods and animal welfare standards, which are assured by the Scottish SPCA, are a priority.

‘When selecting pork, make sure to look out for Specially Selected Pork logo in supermarkets and at local butchers.’

Find the full range of simple and delicious recipes at www.scotchkitchen.com.

