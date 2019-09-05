The October 2019 issue of Scottish Field is out now

The October 2019 issue – our annual luxury edition – is the biggest magazine Scottish Field has ever produced.

The latest edition comprises 388 packed pages, celebrating the very best of Scotland, its locations, photography, writing, interviews, fashion, interiors, properties, travel and much more.

Richard Bath, editor of Scottish Field said, of producting the new issue: ‘It has been one of the most enjoyable of marathons, one where we’ve been able to add to our usual eclectic range of rural focused content with articles that focus on the most ostentatious and sumptuous experiences and goods that Scotland has to offer.

‘It has been particularly interesting to talk to some of the exceptional artisan producers who are the creative engine of our economy. Whether it’s the ambitious talents making highquality watches, fashion, sporrans, textiles, furniture or perfumes, the sheer scale of endeavour in Scotland is awe-inspiring.

‘But Scotland’s place at the forefront of luxury is not just about things, lovely though they are. Today, people seek unforgettable experiences, and with places like Fingal and The Fife Arms, this country is producing opulently top-end experiences that not only cater for Scots but coax affluent visitors from around the world to come and discover this remarkable country for themselves.

‘As ever, we are very proud of the almost 400 pages of uniquely Scottish-focused content that we’ve compiled for you.’

We profile Robert the Bruce actor Angus Macfadyen, while former Formula 1 hero David Coulthard talks sage advice and cross dressing and explains why Scotland is his rock.

Crime novelist Lin Anderson shares her passion for wild swimming, while we highlight walks for all abilities in the Highlands and far north.

In our regular columns, Alexander McCall Smith navigates the tricky world of grammar with aplomb and braves the perilous Crinan Canal, and Alan Cochrane is frustrated by his lack of linguistic expertise.

We feature Scottish fashion photographer Jodie Mann’s stunning images, you can release your inner nerd with some of the most expensive gadgetry money can buy, we find some of the most expensive and luxurious experiences to add to your bucket list, and a comedian, our editor and one of Scotland’s finest tailors collaborate to create a stylish shooting suit.

Garden designer and TV star Kirsty McLean shares her expertise, we find Gertrude Jekyll’s masterpiece in the grounds of Greywalls in East Lothian, and we offer top shooting tips from expert Stewart Cumming.

In our wildlife column, musician Fiona Driver is inspired by Orkney’s feathered friends.

We also feature on Scotland’s independent schools, highlighting the unique features that each has to offer our youngsters.

There’s this, and much, much more, in the new issue, out now.