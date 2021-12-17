Have some snacking fun with haggis nachos
Haggis Nachos
- 130g Macsween Haggis in a Hurry
- Bag of tortilla chips
- 100g grated cheddar or mozzarella cheese
- 100g guacamole
- 100g salsa
- 100g sour cream
- Jalapeño peppers (optional)
- Fresh chillies, finely sliced (optional)
- Heat the haggis in the microwave according to the instructions on the pack.
- Meanwhile decant the tortilla chips onto a large plate.
- Spoon the hot haggis over the tortilla chips and sprinkle over the cheese.
- Dollop generous spoonfuls of guacamole, salsa and sour cream on top and add a few jalapeño peppers or fresh chillies if desired.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/
As we edge closer to Christmas, we’ll hopefully be able to have small gatherings in our own homes to celebrate the festive season.
Today we present another tasty haggis idea, revamping a snack food favourite using Scotland’s national dish, in a recipe from Macsween.
Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.
Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year and they are expecting this to be a record Christmas.
Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.