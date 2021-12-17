Have some snacking fun with haggis nachos

By Kenny Smith - 17th December 2021

Haggis Nachos

Ingredients Instructions
  • 130g Macsween Haggis in a Hurry
  • Bag of tortilla chips
  • 100g grated cheddar or mozzarella cheese
  • 100g guacamole
  • 100g salsa
  • 100g sour cream
  • Jalapeño peppers (optional)
  • Fresh chillies, finely sliced (optional)
  • Heat the haggis in the microwave according to the instructions on the pack.
  • Meanwhile decant the tortilla chips onto a large plate.
  • Spoon the hot haggis over the tortilla chips and sprinkle over the cheese.
  • Dollop generous spoonfuls of guacamole, salsa and sour cream on top and add a few jalapeño peppers or fresh chillies if desired.

Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/

As we edge closer to Christmas, we’ll hopefully be able to have small gatherings in our own homes to celebrate the festive season.

Today we present another tasty haggis idea, revamping a snack food favourite using Scotland’s national dish, in a recipe from Macsween.

Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.

Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year and they are expecting this to be a record Christmas.

Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.

