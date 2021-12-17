Composer Blair Mowat chats to the Scottish Field podcast

Scottish Field meets the Scots composer who has worked one of this year’s big Christmas TV specials, in our latest podcast.

This week our guest is Blair Mowat. Blair, originally from Edinburgh, spoke with Scottish Field from his home in Los Angeles about his career so far, being nominated for a BAFTA award, and working on The Amazing Mr Blunden for Sky, the music for which was recorded in Glasgow.

Sky’s new adaptation of 1970s classic The Amazing Mr Blunden is a yuletide ghost story with a time-travel twist, adapted by League of Gentlemen and Sherlock star Mark Gatiss, with music from Blair, who has worked on a host of other programmes, including Doctor Who, its spin off Class, and documentaries by David Attenborough, and another on a fellow Scot, Andrew Carnegie.

You can hear this week’s episode, and all previous editions, HERE.

You can find out more about Blair and his work at www.blairmowat.co.uk.

